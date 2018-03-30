This Man Tweeted About A Shocking Office Lunch Theft And The Internet Can't Look Away

It's another boring day at work and your stomach's grumbling, so you go to the fridge for your lunch, or maybe a snack, but it's not your drab salad that catches your eye. Someone had the nerve to bring something way tastier than your food, and place it tauntingly in front of yours. Everyone's faced this dilemma.

One person presented with this problem got caught red-handed and is now facing the judge, jury, and executioner on the internet after her co-worker, LA comedian Zak Toscani, tweeted out the entire ordeal (it's long but worth it).

The lunch in question was shrimp fried rice which means this escalates from a misdemeanor to felony no doubt — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

HOLY SHIT. He’s back. He watched the tape. He knows who did it. — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018





According to the video, this psychopath DIDNT EVEN EAT THE FOOD. She took it out of the fridge and threw and buried it in the trash — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 29, 2018

Points to clarify: he bought the shrimp fried rice around 11:30am (carry out) and put it in the fridge to chill until he takes lunch at noon. So she had exactly a 30min window of time to do what she did. There was no intention of microwaving the food — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

After charges were dropped, HR sent a company wide email about not stealing people’s lunches. She is scheduled to arrive at work in 20min. My blood is on cocaine — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

From the moment she walked in, I’ve just been staring at her. Watched her open her email and now she clicked on the goddamn HR email! Holy fuck strap in - here we go! — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

!!!! After seeing the HR email she says out loud “woah. Someone stole a lunch? Who would do something like that?” !!! I may have to run out of this room — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

This shits about to get crazier. After he says that she goes “oh it was your lunch?” BEAT she continues “well why would you go to HR about that?!” — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

Dude just sighed and went back to work after she said what she said. She looks frightwningly calm — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

This is real. This is happening. We know who did it but we don’t know why. It’s a post production company so we’re in fact open today. She’s been sitting 3ft from me this whole time — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

She took the fried rice from me with a big smile on her face. She’s eating it and loving it. This is utter ruthlessness — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

I wish I could close this up with a neat little bow, but, it appears that we may never know why she did it. Maybe she doesn’t know she did it. Either way I’m now forced to work 40hrs a week next to a cold blooded individual — Zak Toscani (@zaktoscani) March 30, 2018

The story is so outlandish that it may come off as another hoax of the internet to some.

But contacted via Instagram, Zak was able to provide Digg with the actual HR email, titled "PLEASE DO NOT TAKE OTHER PEOPLE'S FOOD", to help verify his story:

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/18af8751745c4344946c48aea72088e8_49e2634bce714ec9b88ee1fa341e9360_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;