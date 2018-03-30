This Man Tweeted About A Shocking Office Lunch Theft And The Internet Can't Look Away

It's another boring day at work and your stomach's grumbling, so you go to the fridge for your lunch, or maybe a snack, but it's not your drab salad that catches your eye. Someone had the nerve to bring something way tastier than your food, and place it tauntingly in front of yours. Everyone's faced this dilemma.
One person presented with this problem got caught red-handed and is now facing the judge, jury, and executioner on the internet after her co-worker, LA comedian Zak Toscani, tweeted out the entire ordeal (it's long but worth it).
The story is so outlandish that it may come off as another hoax of the internet to some.
But contacted via Instagram, Zak was able to provide Digg with the actual HR email, titled "PLEASE DO NOT TAKE OTHER PEOPLE'S FOOD", to help verify his story:
To be sure, the timing portrayed in the tweet series has been a little bit massaged and abbreviated — Zak told Digg that the incident actually happened a week ago, but that "After a few days it really struck me how bizarre it all was/is so I knew I wanted to document it."
When asked if anything had changed or a motive had been revealed, Zak said "No not really, he [the victim] seems at peace with it (knowing who it was) and she seems completely oblivious so it's pretty much back to normal except for now we will crack jokes about it in front of her but enough that she doesn't know that we know."
Apparently, she's still acting like nothing ever happened: "Like we'll put a stapler in the trash and be like 'oh sorry man I'm allergic to staples' and everyone laughs INCLUDING HER[.]"