Is The New Season Of 'Luke Cage' Worth A Binge? Here's What The Reviews Say

New York's bulletproof vigilante won us over in the first season of "Jessica Jones," turned heads with his own show and kicked butt alongside his fellow Defenders. All 13 episodes of "Luke Cage" Season 2 hit Netflix on June 22nd — is Cage still going strong in his second solo act? Here's what the reviews say:

Luke's Post-'Defenders' Fame Only Brings Trouble

Luke has become a celebrity. The people in his neighborhood look up to him, major brands like Nike want to endorse him, and there's even a popular app that tracks his whereabouts. He goes about his day trying to do the right thing and enjoy life with his girlfriend, frequent Marvel Netflix crossover character Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson). But Luke's temper and anger begin to take a toll, driving a wedge between him and Claire. Further complicating matters is the re-emergence of Luke's estranged father (played by the late, great Reg E. Cathey in one of his final performances).

[/Film]

Police detective Misty Knight (Simone Missick) is still reeling from the loss of her arm in The Defenders finale and struggling with being sidelined at work due to her disability. Congresswoman Mariah Dillard (Alfre Woodard) is also worried about her status in the wake of last season's drama. She's attempting to claw her way back to the top, but now there's a new villain in town — Bushmaster, played by Mustafa Shakir — who wants to blow her out of the water. Figuratively and literally.

[The Daily Beast]





Season 2 Hones The Show's Commentary On Real Events

This season references Jean-Michel Basquiat and Barack Obama and features cameos from Gary Clark Jr. and Ghostface Killer. The show's vibrant Harlem setting, like its pulsing hip-hop soundtrack, is affirming by design — a means of waking audiences up to black excellence. But at other times, Luke Cage seems obliged to make its protagonist into a symbol of tragedy. His usual outfit — a hoodie, often bullet-riddled — aligns him with a specifically tragic vision of blackness: profiled, treated like a menace, targeted, gunned down.

[Slant Magazine]

Police corruption also remains a major focus, with Simone Missick's Misty Knight dealing with the fallout from the revelation that her partner was corrupt.

[The Verge]

There's also a great recurring joke about a "Harlem Hero" app, where citizens tag Luke when they spot him around town; later, as friends (and foes) show up in unexpected places, they admit they found him using that app. On the more nefarious side, though, there are drugs being put out bearing Luke's name, showing that he's not just a man or a hero, he's a brand. And he's lost control.

[Collider]





Mustafa Shakir's Bushmaster Is An Intriguing Villain

Bushmaster aims to wrest control of Harlem from Mariah Stokes (Afre Woodard), who, coincidentally, wants to go legit. She sells her gun business to the ruthless Jamaican, leaving her defenseless when she realizes that his beef is also personal: Her family cast his out of the city decades ago.

[Slant Magazine]

At first blush, Bushmaster seems a bit one-note – he's the scary, unstoppable bad guy come to ruin everyone's life. But as the series progresses, we learn more about his motivations. Shakir oozes a blend of attractiveness and menace; a drop of poison mingled with a drop of honey.

[/Film]

Watching Bushmaster and Cage fight is a pleasure, with well-coordinated battles pitting speed and technique against raw power, but Bushmaster also holds his own when it comes to verbal sparring. He's guilty of grave crimes, but made sympathetic by both having legitimate grievances and strong family ties that expand the show's scope beyond Harlem and into Brooklyn's Jamaican community.

[The Verge]





As A Character, Everyman Luke Can Get Lost In The Swells Of High Drama And Superhero Storytelling

Super-strength aside, Luke is a normal, working-class guy who needs to make ends meet. In the comics, Luke became a hero for hire – someone who offered his super-services for pay. This may seem a bit mercenary, but it's also fascinating, and a topic other superhero properties don't dare touch. Luke Cage season 2 dabbles with it – although not overly so.

[/Film]

Cage too often feels like a bystander in his own series, unsure of which side to take in the Mariah/Bushmaster war, in a way that makes Colter's usual understated cool feel too reserved to work.

[Rolling Stone]

The Netflix series struggles to coalesce those roles and present Cage as one coherent, if conflicted, person; instead, we see different iterations of the hero from episode to episode. It's a flaw that makes for a season of "Luke Cage" that's alternately bland and thrilling, formulaic and insightful — which is to say, as variable as Luke Cage himself.



[Slant Magazine]





Don't Hold Your Breath For Bigger MCU Beats

Without Diamondback, I wondered if "Luke Cage" would enter the same existential whorl. Guess what? If you don't even know who Diamondback was, you're good, keep watching. People are welcome to disagree on this, but I think it's a weakness in a TV show when it doesn't make sense without the context of a bunch of other shows with separate titles, and that was one of the (several) fronts on which "The Defenders" did a total face-plant.

[Paste]

As the Marvel cinematic universe reaches its endgame with Infinity War, which sent most of our favorite Marvel heroes into a world-ending battle with Thanos, however, there will come a point when Marvel will need to reckon with the disconnect between their film and television universes.

[The Daily Beast]





Some Pacing And Structure Lessons Have Been Learned...

This is a packed season – there's enough stuff going on in season 2 to fill up two other shows. It's almost overwhelming at times, but it's impressive how creator Cheo Hodari Coker and company keep spinning so many different plates while keeping them up in the air.

[/Film]

While season 2 is far from perfect, it not only avoids the sophomore slump, it surpasses season 1 through a relentless focus on how both its heroes and villains are defined by their families.

[The Verge]

I don't have too many ways to put this that wouldn't land all my loose change in the Swear Jar, but… let's just say someone clearly changed the snacks in the writers' room over there, because to say "Luke Cage" has upped its game for its second season is putting it really mildly. I don't remember the last time I saw a TV show take this huge of an artistic leap from one season to the next.

[Paste]





... But Like All Netflix's Marvel Shows, It's Still Too Long

Characters change allegiances seemingly at random while others make the same choice again and again (Misty tries to quit the police force at least three different times), all because there's too much time and not enough plot.

[Rolling Stone]

Shout it from the mother effing rooftops: there's no reason for these shows to be 13 episodes long. I've said it before, and I'll say it again. I will beat this goddamn drum until the drum head caves in and my knuckles are bloody. It's downright appalling that Netflix and Marvel keep pumping out these 13-episode seasons when they could tell a much better, and much more concise story in 6-to-8 episodes instead.

[/Film]





TL;DR

"Luke Cage" remains the most visually interesting of the Marvel / Netflix series, with gorgeous production design and plenty of style on every level. But it's not enough to patch over the fact that the show is still struggling to fill a 13 episode order.

[Collider]





