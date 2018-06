After Willy Caballero's howler to gift Croatia their first goal, Luka Modrić took matters into his own hands with a sensational solo effort for the Croatians' second, juking Argentina's Nicolás Otamendi before firing into the bottom corner from 25 yards out:

Update: Croatia made it 3-0 before full time with a counter attack goal from Ivan Rakitić.





[Via Reddit]