LIGHTS AND MUSIC

'Loud Signs' Imagines What LED Signs Should Sound Like

​If we are to believe in the future that science fiction has laid out for us, then we are fated to a hell world of cities packed with signs shouting at us that "a new life awaits you in the off-world colonies." 

Thankfully, most noise codes established by local municipalities will spare us from this bleak future, but one artist on YouTube, Mike Harro, has envisioned what those visually loud LED signs adorning store fronts and taco stands should sound like. 

Today, a video of his popped up on the very excellent video subreddit Youtubehaiku, imagining what a taco stand might sound like in this supposed cyberpunk aural dystopia:

 

Poppping into the artist's own YouTube channel we find a score of these videos — every one of them an excellent execution of a simple concept. And all with criminally low view counts.

Take, for example, this imagining of a check-cashing sign, which captures the menacing nature of these types of businesses while also hinting at the larger, much more menacing machine of capitalism driving its existence. In other words, it sounds like a laser gun trying to transform into an ATM machine:

 

Consider Harro's interpretation of this liquor sign — how he captures the cheap highs of alcohol and gambling with the deep-seated regret and slow-burning hangover they inevitably leave behind. Harro's reimagining lays bare the weirdness of a liquor store thanking its patrons for their support.

 

There are a few more on Harro's channel — signs for storage, dispensary and a hair salon — which are all worth checking out. You can find Harro's other work audiovisual at his personal website, where his blurb notes he's "on a mission to make an ally of cybermodernity."

Steve Rousseau is the Features Editor at Digg. 

