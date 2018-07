California and Los Angeles have some pretty strict laws against fireworks​, but that didn't hinder Los Angeles residents in the least on the Fourth of July. And we're not complaining, because this video shot by NBC4's news chopper is frankly spectacular:

Newschopper4 Bravo is over the Rose Bowl now waiting for fireworks. Watch Bravo live over LA as illegal and legal fireworks light up the sky. https://t.co/zVjFZT4DON pic.twitter.com/SHQpLNZIYm — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 5, 2018





[Via Twitter]