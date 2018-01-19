City Of Los Angeles Announces Graphic Designer Job Opening With An Extremely Clever Ad

​If the aim of a good ad is to reach a wide number of people for cheap and to make a lasting impression, this piece of MS Paint art from Los Angeles' city government qualifies an extremely well-made ad:

How better to get potential candidates to see your job listing than to create an ad so abjectly terrible (right down the Comic Sans, well done) that designers can't help but ironically retweet it to their followers. Right now, the posting has nearly 7,000 retweets, which we imagine will result in more than a few applications.





[Via Twitter]