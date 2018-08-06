This Insane Little League Play Involves A Kid With A Cannon For An Arm And A Crazy Tag

It's the Southwest Regional elimination game on the road to the Little League World Series. Mississippi is playing New Mexico and these kids are about to make things go out of hand.

Look at this insane throw Mississippi's center fielder Jamari Tolliver makes all the way to home plate. Then, watch the careful precision catcher Jailen Hunt uses to tag out the runner:





Wild. The one guy who's not going to get his due here is the runner. Yeah, he got out. But he leaps over the pitcher like a freaking frog and allllllmost makes it. Too bad almost doesn't count for anything.

For a full recap of this game (which New Mexico actually won, 10 to 6) head on over to Little League's official site.

