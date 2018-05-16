A Drone Captured The Most Perfect Video Of A Lightning Strike/Rainbow Combination

Powerful storms swept up and down the entire East Coast on Tuesday evening, some even causing serious destruction. In Chester County, Pennsylvania, residents tough enough to brave the rain got the rare treat to see both the good and bad sides of extreme weather at the exact same time.
Look at this short clip shot via drone:
A quick Instagram search for the tag #chestercountypa will reveal beautiful shots of Tuesday night's electrical storm:
... and the rainbow that formed afterward:
But wow, seeing them both at the same time is pretty special. Maybe drones can be useful for things besides delivering pizzas and getting owned by birds after all.