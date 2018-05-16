THE PERFECT STORM

A Drone Captured The Most Perfect Video Of A Lightning Strike/Rainbow Combination

Powerful storms swept up and down the entire East Coast on Tuesday evening, some even causing serious destruction. In Chester County, Pennsylvania, residents tough enough to brave the rain got the rare treat to see both the good and bad sides of extreme weather at the exact same time.

Look at this short clip shot via drone:

 


A quick Instagram search for the tag #chestercountypa will reveal beautiful shots of Tuesday night's electrical storm:

A post shared by CMD (@cmd52) on

 

... and the rainbow that formed afterward:

 


But wow, seeing them both at the same time is pretty special. Maybe drones can be useful for things besides delivering pizzas and getting owned by birds after all.

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
VAPES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Blu Is Offering Up Their E-Cig Starter Kit For $1

2 diggs blu.com
Vape pioneers, Blu is offering their myblu starter kit — which includes their myblu vape pen, a charger and the fan-favorite Gold Leaf Liquidpod — for $1. If you’re into vapes, this is a pretty insane deal.