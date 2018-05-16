A Drone Captured The Most Perfect Video Of A Lightning Strike/Rainbow Combination

Powerful storms swept up and down the entire East Coast on Tuesday evening, some even causing serious destruction. In Chester County, Pennsylvania, residents tough enough to brave the rain got the rare treat to see both the good and bad sides of extreme weather at the exact same time.

Look at this short clip shot via drone:

MUST SEE VIDEO!!



Here is something you have to check out, a rainbow was seen by a drone over Chester Co., PA AND you can also see lightning strike that sprawls across the sky! pic.twitter.com/vWvfPJFQLT — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 16, 2018





A quick Instagram search for the tag #chestercountypa will reveal beautiful shots of Tuesday night's electrical storm:

A post shared by CMD (@cmd52) on May 15, 2018 at 6:42pm PDT

... and the rainbow that formed afterward:

A post shared by Jessica Siergiej Davis 🌷🐾😎 (@jessicasdavis) on May 15, 2018 at 7:24pm PDT





But wow, seeing them both at the same time is pretty special. Maybe drones can be useful for things besides delivering pizzas and getting owned by birds after all.