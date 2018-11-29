WE CAN SEE CLEARLY NOW

A Stark Illustration Of How Much Light Pollution Obscures The Stars

​Chances are you live in or near to an urban center, whether in the city itself or in the suburbs. And chances are, you've forgotten what the night sky really looks like when its beauty is not being drowned out by light pollution. This graphic, built using the Stellarium tool, shows the huge effect of urban light pollution on how clearly we can see stars in the night sky — and it's making us want to move to the middle of nowhere:

The different levels of light pollution from r/interestingasfuck
 

This gorgeous time lapse gets across a similar point — with a bit more "wow" factor:

 


[Via Reddit]

