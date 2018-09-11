The States With The Best And Worst Life Expectancy, Mapped

When it comes to life expectancy, the difference between certain counties and states is more drastic than we imagined.

According to a map from lending company TitleMax, Hawaii leads the pack in terms of the longevity of its residents. Life expectancy in the Aloha State is 81.15 years, nearly seven years older than the life expectancy in Mississippi, the state with the lowest life expectancy:

When we look at life expectancy at the county level, the difference becomes even more pronounced. Residents of Oglala Lakota County, South Dakota have the lowest life expectancy in the whole country, averaging 66.81 years. By contrast, the life expectancy of Summit Country, Colorado, the county with the highest life expectancy in the US, is a whopping 86.83.

The difference between the life expectancy of counties and states might be connected to the income level of residents and access to healthcare. Oglala Lakota County is one of poorest counties in the US based on per-capita income, according to TitleMax, and has also been known as one of the deadliest counties due to its high number of health problems and premature deaths.

