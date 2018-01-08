CLOI'S NOT HOME

LG's Built-In Voice Assistant Repeatedly Refuses To Work During Excruciating CES Demo

​One of the most unnecessary tech trends of the last decade has been the decision to jam all sorts of different gadgets into home appliances — and that's when the gadgets work. 

At CES this year, LG attempted to show off its new "smart" refrigerator and laundry machine, which feature a built-in voice assistant called CLOi. CLOi, it turns out, is camera-shy and decided not to respond at all during the demo. The presenter played off the first failure pretty well, but three in a row is tough to explain:

 

