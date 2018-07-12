This Video Of A Lemon Rolling Down A Hill Has Been Watched 3 Million Times And Counting

​On Wednesday morning, San Diego-based writer, photographer and podcaster Mike Sakasegawa saw a lemon rolling down a hill and pulled out his phone to take a video of it. A little more than twenty-four hours later, the video has been viewed more than 3 million times. If you haven't seen it yet, you might be wondering why anyone would watch a video of a lemon rolling down a hill. The answer is that the lemon rolls for an extremely long time, all by itself.

Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

Luckily, this story has a happy ending for the lemon.

I felt bad about leaving the large lemon in the gutter so I went back, retrieved it, took it home, and washed it off. pic.twitter.com/iqWxuQuCiL — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018





Look at this absolute unit. pic.twitter.com/TU8G0HkVHC — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018

I can’t keep up with the notifications on this thread so I think I have to mute it. But here is one more before I go: a photo of the large lemon hanging out this morning in our back yard, on our own very small, undergrown lemon tree. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/n373eFmOki — Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 12, 2018

Oh, and Sakasegawa got hundreds of new followers as well. Just another normal day on the internet!

