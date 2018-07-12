This Video Of A Lemon Rolling Down A Hill Has Been Watched 3 Million Times And Counting

On Wednesday morning, San Diego-based writer, photographer and podcaster Mike Sakasegawa saw a lemon rolling down a hill and pulled out his phone to take a video of it. A little more than twenty-four hours later, the video has been viewed more than 3 million times. If you haven't seen it yet, you might be wondering why anyone would watch a video of a lemon rolling down a hill. The answer is that the lemon rolls for an extremely long time, all by itself.
Luckily, this story has a happy ending for the lemon.
Oh, and Sakasegawa got hundreds of new followers as well. Just another normal day on the internet!