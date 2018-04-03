Is Season 2 Of FX's 'Legion' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Have To Say

"Fargo" showrunner Noah Hawley's trippy take on an obscure X-Men character kept people glued to their TVs last year. Does tonight's second season premiere of "Legion" premiere get off to a good start or is this mutant drama starting to meander? Critics have already seen the first four episodes — here's what their reviews have to say:



Warning: spoilers for season one below!





Things Pick Up From The End Of Season 1... With The Addition Of A Creepy New Threat

Legion is the story of David Haller (a perpetually rumpled and vaguely confused Dan Stevens), the world's most powerful mutant, who's now free of the evil psychic parasite known only as the Shadow King, who last season assumed the form of his friend Lenny, played by Aubrey Plaza. David's grown up believing himself to be schizophrenic, but came to realize his true nature when he was taken in by an organization [Division III] seeking to train him — and to fight the Shadow King, who is in fact an ancient being known as Amahl Farouk (played, this season, by Navid Negahban).

During David's search for the Shadow King's body, a behavioral plague strikes the human race: mimicry apparently run amok. Jarring expository asides, which bring to mind stylish science documentaries, explain that the condition spreads like a yawn, or laughter, leaving victims dumbstruck. They're awake but vacant, left to chatter their teeth and stare blankly, stuck in the maze of their own minds—a construct which affords Legion the opportunity to devise fantastical, exotic environments whenever mutants are temporarily afflicted.



There's No Shortage Of Great Performances Here

Led by a consistently off-the-wall performance from Dan Stevens as David Haller, an extremely powerful mutant unable to fully control his superpowers, Stevens continues to prove in season 2 that no one can play crazy quite as he can.



I love Bill Irwin and Amber Midthunder as Cary/Kerry, a double-person with an indefinable chemistry somewhere between squabbling siblinghood and true romance. The great Jean Smart is still here: Her matriarchal Melanie is in a windowless room on a drug binge, possibly a suggestion for the proper Legion viewing experience.



Maybe the biggest surprise, however, is Clark Debussy (Hamish Linklater), former Division 3 villain, now ally of the Summerland mutants and the most grounded and human character on the show. Clark and David enjoy a short exchange wherein Clark describes with some melancholy the childhood memory of staying home from school to watch television with his sick mother and eat ice cream. Linklater’s personability not only helps bridge the gap between human and mutant, but also between the show and the viewer.



Season 2 Also Gives Those Great Characters More Depth

The main quibble with the first [season] was that the show preferred style over substance—that it had only given the illusion of multi-dimensionality to flat characters. The deepened characterization doesn’t extend to everyone in the first half of season two, regrettably, but what we learn about Syd, Kerry, Lenny, and Farouk strengthens the show’s foundation.



What began as a love story remains one, and Hawley takes a more active interest in exploring his characters, beyond and including David and Syd (Rachel Keller).



[IndieWire]





The Show's Leaning Harder Into The Fantastic Freakiness

There’s more of everything, from new characters and alliances to impeccably detailed costumes and surroundings. Jeff Russo’s eclectic score continues to set the mood (and heighten anxiety) with blood-pumping arrangements and the jagged trilling of violins. The inventive storytelling and core ensemble are (mostly) still in place, but Hawley and Nathaniel Halpern have built a whole new reality that is by turns impenetrable and tenuous—as we previously learned, it all depends on the angle.

There are dissolves, splitscreens, wide-angle lenses, fourth walls broken, fifth walls exploded. A voice that sounds like Don Draper narrates parables of madness. The astral planes have astral planes. “The colors, the colors!” I marked in my notes, and when the season premiere climaxed with a dancefight, I wrote: “Like someone made the showdown from The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly into the final competition on America’s Best Dance Crew.”



For All Its Strangeness, It's Never Too Hard To Understand

Even expository flashbacks to Farouk's body being hidden at a monk temple are boldly cinematic. Legion presents itself as a maze, but it's more accurately an imaginatively adorned straight line in season two. The series performs an effective illusion: It can be uncanny, but it's rarely truly impenetrable. The flamboyant peculiarity of David's world convinces us that we're seeing something for the first time.



“Legion” isn’t that hard to follow — the attentive viewer will generally be able to tell when the action is taking place in real life and when it’s in the ether, except when Mr. Hawley is intentionally coy. He indulges the opportunity to dip in and out of unreliable narration, but he doesn’t abuse the privilege. He’s good about dropping in shots of people lying unconscious or standing frozen to let us know when we’re watching their minds wander.



[The New York Times]





Seems Like Hawley Took The Right Lessons From Season 1

Season 2 is overflowing with madness — that experience remains part of the purpose — but it’s delightfully self-aware. The aforementioned dance-off is only one of the many fun (and funny) moments carefully planted to break up the intensity. If last year was a horror show with a yellow-eyed demon as the monster under your bed, this year’s monsters are out and being hunted. Hawley’s team trades a few frights for a few chuckles and comes out better for it.



After season 1 angled at times to become the live-action version of your average college student’s stoned, late night dorm-room philosophizing sessions, it seems almost out of character for Legion to offer up such a relatively solid scenario upon which to launch the next eight episodes, yet here we are.



[ScreenRant]





TL;DR

Season 2 has ditched the yellow-eyed demon and cut back on the serious tone, opting for a more charismatic, likeable baddie and slight humour. So far, the gamble has paid off.



[We Got This Covered]





