LEBRONTOSAURUS WRECKS

After Feasting On The Raptors, Commentators Nickname LeBron The 'LeBrontosaurus'

Poor Toronto Raptors. 2018 was supposed to be their year.

Then LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers show up and do this:

 

[via Reddit]


The LeBrontosaurus and the rest of the Cavs ended up winning this game, completing a sweep in a best-of-seven series against the Raptors. Game four was a blowout win, 128 to 93. But game three was a lot closer. It ended, of course, on a LeBron James buzzer beater. Here it is from 10 different angles:

 ESPN


We should mention that the Brontosaurus, a massive sauropod dinosaur that lived during the Late Jurassic epoch, is thought to be an herbivore. But as the Raptors go extinct, we move on to the next epoch of the 2018 NBA Playoffs. Check out our dedicated channel for the postseason right here.

