This Bizarre Animation Of LeBron's Worst Nightmare Has Us In Stitches

This is the funniest thing we've seen all week:
Absolutely hilarious... provided you have the right context. If the above video makes no sense to you, here's a quick catcher-upper:
- LeBron James — the titular star of "LeBron's worst nightmare" — is the greatest basketball player in the world
- LeBron James recently switched teams, joining the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2018 off-season
- Part of the reason he did this is because on his previous team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, his teammates left a little to be desired
- In fact, LeBron's teammate JR Smith goofed up so bad during the 2018 NBA Finals that LeBron's furious reaction became an internet meme
- You know where this is going...
- The Los Angeles Lakers signing JR Smith would be the funniest thing to ever happen to basketball since that time Smith got really into untying his opponents' shoelaces
[Shady00018 via Sam Maller]