HAUNTED BY A GHOST FROM THE PAST

This Bizarre Animation Of LeBron's Worst Nightmare Has Us In Stitches

This is the funniest thing we've seen all week:

 

Absolutely hilarious... provided you have the right context. If the above video makes no sense to you, here's a quick catcher-upper:


[Shady00018 via Sam Maller]

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
SPARE CHANGE

0 diggs breakermag.com
At his meeting with an unnamed government official, John Collins had started his spiel in earnest, when the official interrupted him. His concerns were not legal or technical but spiritual. "This gentleman," says Collins, "asked me if bitcoin was the Mark of the Beast."
THAT IS... FAST

2 diggs
Apparently he went so fast that he ran out of drag strip and ended up going 200 feet into the field at the end of the track.