An Unbelievable LeBron Pass That His Teammates Totally Squandered

The NBA Finals are off to a rough start for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sometimes LeBron's teammates make horrible mistakes. Sometimes they just miss shots.

This here play falls into that second category. Look at this beautiful jumping-out-of-bounds, cross-court whip pass LeBron perfectly delivers to an open Jeff Green just outside the three-point arc:

 


Cool pass, right? Now here's the uncool part.

Here's the play-by-play breakdown of exactly what happened after this pass, via stats.nba.com:

 


A missed three-pointer (😕) then a rebound (😁) then missed free throw (🙁) then another rebound (😀) then another missed free throw (😢). Yikes.

The Golden State Warriors took game two of the Finals, 122 to 103. Game three is set to be played in Cleveland Wednesday, June 6.

