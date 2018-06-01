Does LeBron Have The Most Meme-Worthy Face Of All Time? A Scientific Investigation

​For game one of the 2018 NBA Finals, LeBron James gave us 51 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and one hall-of-fame-worthy meme face. It would have been an epic, historic performance and likely a win for James' Cleveland Cavaliers had his teammate, JR Smith, not made a single tremendous error. And so the Golden State Warriors took game one of the series.

Bummer. Now let's see that meme face. Shall we?

when people stop at yellow lights pic.twitter.com/azkLeJgdTt — Lana Berry (@Lana) June 1, 2018

Hell yeah. It's a great meme face. Many a funny meme have already been made and posted, as chronicled by my colleague, LV Anderson, here.



But this LeBron meme got me thinking (as memes so often do): does LeBron have one of the most expressive, meme-able and meme-worthy faces of all time?

2018 has been a good year for memes. Old faces are making new appearances; Kim Kardashian, once known amongst memers for looking ugly when she cries, now makes us laugh in a new way with the very funny Gym Kardashian meme. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg not only looked goofy that time he drank water kinda weird, he's also Thicc Zucc. And, of course, we have Drake, who is constantly falling down an up escalator where each new stair is a new joke that he is alternatingly in on and not.

So how does LeBron fair against his contemporaries? Below is a Google Trends chart showing search interest in "lebron meme," "drake meme, "zuckerberg meme" and "kardashian meme" over the last five years.





Drake beats out James in terms of both total searches and peak meme-ability... but that doesn't feel quite fair. After all, Drake makes meme magic using his whole dang body. LeBron largely just uses his face. A comparison for "lebron meme face" vs. "drake meme face" shows a more even fight, which, at least to the eye test, seems to point toward the King emerging victorious.





So who else could be more meme-worthy than James' fellow pop culture icons? Just for fun, let's put him head-to-head-to-head with Donald Trump and Barack Obama:





Wow. It's not even close, both presidents trounce the basketball player. So maybe we should stick to comparing LeBron to other famous and meme-able faces in his universe, sports and entertainment. People who have followed his path and operate in his general circle. Is there anyone who has won multiple NBA Finals MVPs, sold grillions of Nike shoes and starred in a movie or two?

How about his Airness himself, Crying Jordan?





Jordan has the edge in total searches and one big spike the week of April 3, 2016. But look at all those LeBron spikes. June 16, 2013; June 1, 2014; June 14, 2015; June 19, 2016; June 4 2017; May 27, 2018... Yep. There's a huge spike in Google searches for LeBron James memes every time he makes the NBA Finals. Which has been every year for the last eight years, and could very well continue next season and the season after that.



LeBron James may not be able to lay claim to the title of most meme-worthy face in the world just yet. But a big meme spike every June for the foreseeable future could push him past Michael Jordan and firmly cement himself among meme royalty.

And if that happens... Well, we imagine the memes will be good.



