LeBron Put His Freakish Memory On Full Display At Sunday's Post-Game Press Conference

When discussing the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James is the elephant in the room. And elephants never forget.

Yesterday, LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers lost a playoff game to the Boston Celtics. After, a reporter asks him "what happened" at the start of the game's fourth quarter, James gave a play-by-play answer.

Was he right? Let's look at the tape.



Dead accurate. Like a buzzer beater straight out of his brain. It's pretty cool that even in a thorough spanking like this 25-point loss to one of the league's youngest teams, the King still finds ways to be uniquely impressive.

The definitive piece on LBJ's insane hard drive of a memory has already been written — in 2014 by ESPN's Brian Windhorst. Still, it's amazing to see him think in action.

Almost as amazing as watching him block fools into oblivion.