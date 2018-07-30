COMING AT THE KING

Extremely Brave Tween Hits A Deep 3 Against LeBron James Jr., Rubs It In LeBron's Face

​Things got heated at an amateur basketball tournament this weekend. Part of that is because 13-year-old LeBron James Jr. was on the court. Part of that is because 33-year-old LeBron James was on the bench.

Nothing encapsulates the spark of excitement at one of Bronny's AAU games like this extremely ballsy tween hitting a three-pointer over LeBron James Jr.'s Blue Chips, and immediately firing a make-believe "arrow" at the greatest basketball player in the world:

A post shared by Ballislife (@ballislife) on

 


Bronny didn't let it get to him though. Here's his highlight reel from the same game, featuring some of his own splashes from deep:

A post shared by SLAM (@slamonline) on

 


These clips showcase the brightest flashes of the insanity that is LeBron James' teenage sons playing amateur basketball. But there's a lot more to the story than that. If you're curious about what it's like when the first family of basketball rolls up to a seventh grade basketball tournament, read Natalie Weiner's feature on the subject over at Bleacher Report.

[via Reddit]

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

