LeBron James Surprises Stadium Employee, Gifts Her A Pair Of Game Worn Sneakers

​After defeating the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night, NBA superstar, LeBron James gifted a stadium employee his game worn purple sneakers.

[Via Twitter]



During A Post Game Interview, James Explained The Reason Behind His Actions To LA Times Reporter Tania Ganguli

Every year I've come here and she's always worn an exclusive pair of my shoes. And I've always noticed it but never said anything to her. And tonight I said something to her for the first time, and she was like yeah, "I've always been team Lebron. Always." So she got a pair of Lebrons.