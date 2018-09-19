Learn STEM Skills With These DIY LEGO-Style Drones

​Drones aren't just a playful way to pass the time — like Ms. Frizzle and The Magic School Bus, they're actually a sneaky way to coax some STEM learning skills out of everyone from adults to kids. Zipping around in the air is a better way to pass your 30-minute coffee break than being stuck indoors, and it's an excellent way to encourage the kiddos to get some interest in science, technology, engineering, and even math.

Check out these four picks below:

ThE Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drone helps you explore the aerodynamics of flight, and teaches you valuable engineering skills as you put your drone together with fun building blocks. You can zip through tight spaces with proportional control and a 6-axis gyro, and even pull off impressive 360° stunt flips. The auto-stabilization feature also makes it the perfect for new fliers and veterans alike.

Made by the same company, this Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drone features a little police hero perched at the top.

Who doesn't love a firefighter? They're nothing but helpful, helping cats clamber out of trees and fighting the deadliest of natural disasters. The eye-catching version of the Firefighter Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drone is sure to spark the imagination of whoever you gift it to (even if that person is just you.

This Army-themed Force Flyers DIY Building Block Drone features a steely, sunglasses-toting little dude at the top, which is enough of a selling point for us. But you can enjoy toying around with the design until you've optimized it for lightweight flight.

