Learn How To Implement AI And Deep Learning Apps

AI and deep learning is the next tech frontier. So it makes sense that companies like Google and Tesla are racing to develop the next big break in the field. And while AI, machine learning and deep learning are sometimes used interchangeably (especially since they're all #buzz #words right now), they're actually different things.

Here's a good way to think of it:

"AI"

The umbrella under which both machine learning and deep learning lives — AI is the broad concept of machines being able to carry out tasks.

"Machine Learning"

Machine learning is what we talk about when we (usually) talk about AI, and what happens when humans give machines data that they learn from/respond to. It's also definitely what we talk about when we discuss the incredible power of self-learning machines: there are a vast number of problems that can be resolved by providing the right training data to the right learning algorithms.

"Deep Learning"

Let's get a little bit more meta: deep learning is a method of implementing AI. Machine learning uses AI to develop neural networks designed to mimic human decision-making — but deep learning uses a subset of ML techniques and tools, helping solve any issue that requires "thought," whether it's human or artificial.





Python

Python is a hugely popular general purpose programming language, so it's beneficial that it can also be solidly applied to AI and deep learning principles. You can use Python to cluster and automatically segment data, build automatic speech recognition systems and build intelligent applications centered on images, text and time series data. You can also use Python to cover backpropagation and use it to train neural networks, developing some of the deep learning applications we're most familiar with today, like image recognition, speech recognition, object recognition and language translation.

Java

If you've dabbled in programming, you likely picked up some Java. Like Python, it's another immensely popular general purpose language that can be leveraged to produce AI and deep learning apps. Java is a fundamental driver of producing AI and ML apps and has some of the most popular Deep Learning frameworks to explore neural networks with.

TensorFlow

TensorFlow is Google's open source library for machine learning and deep neural networks research — and in line with pretty much everything you've come to expect from Google: it's been in rapid development since inception. It's cross-platform, runs on GPUs and CPUs, and works across mobile and embedded platforms. Plus, it can be deployed to production without having to depend on any of the code that helped build it, using only the runtime necessary to execute it.

R

R is a programming language and software that's the darling of statisticians, mathematicians, and scientists all over the world. It's easy to use, and allows for powerful data visualizations and analysis — it's also increasingly popular for developing machine learning and deep learning tools.

Keras

Keras is an open source neural network library written in Python, designed to allow users to experiment quickly with deep neural networks. It's user-friendly, using modes to develop higher level deep learning apps.

Hadoop

Hadoop was originally developed to improve search engine technology, but today can process enormous amounts of data on relatively inexpensive hardware — and of course, can store data on a distributed file system without needing to transform it in advance. That makes it a great tool to deploy deep neural networks.

