Learn How To Draw Something Other Than Stick Figures

You might have rolled your eyes in your mandatory 8th grade Arts course, but we know better: in your heart there lies a paintbrush yielding, easel-toting, beret-wearing artiste. At the very least, you're probably tired of pissing off your Pictionary team. The Fundamentals of Drawing Bundle includes seven different courses taught by professionals. Here's what the bundle includes:

How to Draw Dynamic Comic Book Superheroes Start to Finish

Judging from the success of the most recent Avengers film (spanning across about a billion different characters and storylines), knowing how to develop a successful comic might be a good thing. That means the market is ripe for fresh development, and this course shows you how to create dynamic comic book superheroes step-by-step. Invent your own characters and epic storylines — and who knows, start your own massive film franchise.

How to Improve Your Figure Drawing Step by Step

One of the simplest ways to improve your renderings of people is to understand the proportions of the human body and appropriately replicate them in your art. This course shows you how to break down various body parts to systemically tackle drawing figures, exploring gesture drawings, timed studies of the pose, negative space drawing, perspective and more.

How to Draw Heads Step-by-Step From Any Angle

If you want to be good at drawing, you should probably start learning to draw heads appropriately. It's a crucial skill for any aspiring artist, and this lesson dives into the specifics and rules, including how to draw a variety of heads and faces from any angle, and even rendering appropriate caricatures.

The Art And Science of Drawing And Shading: Beyond the Basics

Add depth and dimension to your drawings with this shading course: you'll get an introduction to the coveted skill of cross-hatching, and learn how light operates on complex objects including concave forms like cups and bowls, as well as organic subjects like fruit and vegetables.

The Art And Science Of Drawing: Basic Skills

This lesson is full of tangible, hands-on projects: you'll learn how to use the demos available to get a feel for basic techniques and understand concepts essential to drawing. That includes core concepts you might not even have thought about — like how to correctly hold a pencil, analyze any subject and draw any shape.

Drawing Animals Using Pastel Pencils

You might have nightmares about (incorrectly) using pastel pencils — but they're actually one of the easiest mediums for beginners to pick up. Plus, you get to learn by drawing adorable animals, so that's pretty cool too. Learn by first using an outline for each drawing that you can trace, before working towards the more complicated drawing.

Portrait Drawing Fundamentals Made Simple

One of the marks of a great artist is how effectively they can draw portraits that capture the emotion and intelligence of the subject. It's not a beginner subject, but by the end of this bundle, you won't be one — learn to use the Loomis Method to draw simplified angles of faces before filling it out with details. Eventually, you will construct a 3D head and give it dimension with the rules of lighting.

