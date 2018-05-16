Here's The Original, Undistorted 'Laurel'/'Yanny' Recording

As it turns out, there is closure in Yanny/Laurel-gate, and the winner is "laurel."

As Buzzfeed and the New York Times point out, the Redditor who initially posted the recording took it from the Vocabulary.com page for "laurel". You can listen to the recording there:

Maybe it's that it's not distorted anymore or maybe it's just that we know for sure it's "laurel," but we definitely only hear "laurel" this time around.

(If you do want to try to hear both "laurel" and "yanny," the New York Times built a nifty interactive to change the pitch of the recording).

In any case: Sorry, Yanni.

The reaction you make when people think it’s Laurel and not Yanny... #YanniToBeExact pic.twitter.com/Zp1hbvK2AP — Yanni (@Yanni) May 16, 2018



