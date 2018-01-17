The 'Star Wars' MRA Cut Is The Regrettable Endpoint Of Fan Entitlement

If you hoped that vocal "Star Wars" trolls had finally settled down with complaints about "The Last Jedi, we're not out of the woods yet. It feels like it'll still be a while before people can, y'know, just casually like or dislike "Star Wars" — or any blockbuster, for that matter.

"The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit," uploaded to torrenting site The Pirate Bay, clocks in at 46 minutes and is pitched as removing "Girlz Powah and other silly stuff" from the film. Keep in mind, the theatrical cut of "The Last Jedi" is 2 hours and 35 minutes, making it the longest "Star Wars" film to date. The "De-Feminized" version, also referred to as "The Chauvinist Cut" by its anonymous creator, ends up so severely truncated because it leaves out a whole character (Laura Dern's Amilyn Holdo), a planet (the casino town at Canto Bight) and in numerous ways removes or diminishes the actions of the few women it leaves on screen. The accompanying list of changes is rife with misogynist "jokes" and outright racism (the character Paige Tico, played by Vietnamese actress Ngô Thanh Vân, is referred to as "china girl").

The changes are clownish to the point of seeming like a parody of Men's Rights Advocate attitudes — though if it is all a joke, why go through the effort of actually making the cut? The name itself is a riff on one of the "Star Wars" fan community's most celebrated undertakings: "The Despecialized Editions," fanedits that strive to preserve the original "Star Wars" trilogy in a state as close to the original theatrical releases as possible. "The Despecialized Editions" are applauded for providing an alternative to George Lucas's widely derided "Special Edition" re-edits of the original films, which are still the only commercially available versions on modern home video formats. Is it supposed to be ironic that the "De-Feminized Edition" messes with the theatrical version of "The Last Jedi," or is the creator really trying to say that removing women from "Star Wars" is as worthy a mission as preserving film history?



A shoddy fanedit won't make Disney change "The Last Jedi," but moviegoing fans are well aware that companies are amenable to making money on a film twice by way of re-releases. Standing in contrast to the vitriol targeting "The Last Jedi" is the outpouring of fan demands for a Director's Cut of Warner Brother's "Justice League" overseen by Zack Snyder.

The theatrical cut of "Justice League," co-directed by Joss Whedon, received middling reviews and underwhelmed at the box office. The Director's Cut fan campaign is based on what amounts to a conspiracy theory; there is little to suggest that Snyder had anything resembling a serviceable cut of the movie before he had to step down as director due to the death of his daughter. Snyder's reputation helps fuel the speculation and fan fervor: he worked on a number of different cuts of 2009's "Watchmen" and Warner did release a Director's Cut version of Snyder's "Justice League" lead-in "Batman v. Superman." Though Snyder doesn't have a huge fanbase amongst professional critics, his enduring, distinctive style cements him as the most popular auteur working in big franchise cinema (short, possibly, of Michael Bay).





Disgruntled 'Star Wars' fans despise the contribution of an auteur to the series — and DC fans hope that the restoration of an auteur's vision would rescue the series' reputation.

Generally speaking, modern blockbuster cinema is not friendly to auteur-driven productions. For every big-budget film guided by a singular vision, there's a handful that have gone through hardline studio notes, focus tested reshoots and last-minute re-cuts. Though Snyder guides Warner Brother's cinematic universe efforts with DC, the very existence of an alternate "Batman v. Superman" cut proves he is not immune to the corporate demands of blockbuster filmmaking (and that Warner is not reluctant to release a Director's Cut where they see profit in it).

In contrast to the regular business of blockbusters, "Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson was granted a large amount of freedom — most notably, he was not beholden to a story outline for the new trilogy. The trolls who dislike "The Last Jedi" have used Johnson's freedom to paint him as a target, insulting and criticizing him at every turn (his Twitter mentions are a mess) and futilely looking for signs that others involved in the film, like Mark Hamill, secretly hated what Johnson came up with.

Priscilla hits all the major points here but I’ll just add hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha https://t.co/f0bKJ9NeUe — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 16, 2018

All of this, with "Star Wars" and "Justice League," smacks queasily of fan entitlement. The grand lie of blockbuster franchises and cinematic universes is that they'll provide an unending stream of exactly the thing that you, the all-important fan, wants. It's a flimsily constructed fiction and impossible to achieve in reality: as the saying goes, you can't please all the people all the time. Still, despite a surface-level understanding of how the blockbuster sausage is made, superfans with toxic attitudes buy into the fiction, willingly subjecting themselves to the predictable disappointment with film after film that doesn't meet their controlling expectations. Whatever their complaints are in substance, the move is to ultimately decry it all as corporate "SJW" garbage, and then see the next installment anyway.



In the age of blockbuster cinematic universes, some fans just can't decide if they want to be spoon-fed the same old shit or if they want to make it rotten themselves. In the case of "The Last Jedi," Johnson's uncompromised vision for the film became a vector for troll attacks, with a clumsy, misogynistic fanedit representing the biggest retaliation to his vision. With "Justice League," the unfortunate, complicated circumstances that barred Snyder from finishing the film are recast as a shadowy conspiracy to diminish Snyder's influence on the film. Disgruntled "Star Wars" fans despise the contribution of an auteur to the series — and DC fans hope that the restoration of an auteur's vision would rescue the series' reputation. In neither situation is the value of auteur filmmaking really engaged with: both are cases of people looking for anything to offload their disappointment on.

Agreed. But let me add

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣- mh https://t.co/H3jacep5sU — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) January 16, 2018

It's fine to dislike "The Last Jedi," just as it's legitimate to lament the studio meddling and bad fortune that influenced "Justice League." Even insisting that such a Snyder cut of "Justice League" exists in the face of copious evidence to the contrary is mostly harmless, but demanding that Warner Brothers release it is concerning.



If a Zack Snyder cut of "Justice League" never surfaces but a fanedit claiming to be closer to his vision does — and if fans celebrate it while slagging on the theatrical cut — then frustrated DC acolytes will have arrived in the same place the "Star Wars" trolls have. If some fans are validated for asserting that their idea of what a film should have been matters more than critiquing and appreciating what exists, then that's not a victory for all fans or for Snyder; it's a victory for people who selfishly think their opinions override those of others in the community.

"The Despecialized Editions" of "Star Wars" were born of a genuine appreciation for what the original versions of the films meant to those who grew up with them. The "De-Feminized Edition" of "The Last Jedi" exists only as part of an attempt to destroy what a new generation has taken to fondly. Rose Tico's last line in "The Last Jedi," no doubt sloppily scrubbed from the "De-Feminized Edition," sums up what all fans across all fandoms should be focusing on: "Not fighting what we hate, saving what we love."​