Here's What Happens To Your Eye When You Look At A Laser Pointer

​Not pointing a laser pointer in your eye is one of those pieces of advice that pretty much everyone follows, even if they've never seen what happens if you don't follow it. Well, in case you were thinking about trying it, the New England Journal of Medicine would like to remind you that doing so is dumb as hell (our words, not theirs).

The journal posted a pair of images on Twitter showing the effects on a 9-year-old boy's eye as a result of "repeatedly gazing into the laser beam." It's not pretty:

Images in Clinical Medicine: Macular Hole from a Laser Pointer https://t.co/XqHX2LhEhF pic.twitter.com/JxQKFCs3Ip — NEJM (@NEJM) June 21, 2018

According to NEJM, the patient's vision in the affected eye decreased to 20/100, and hasn't improved in the 18 months since the incident.





[New England Journal of Medicine]



