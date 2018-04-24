A BLAZE OF GLORY

Absolute Legend With A Laser Jammer In His Car Repeatedly Flips Off Police Camera, Gets Arrested

​On the one hand, you shouldn't use a laser jammer in your car to evade speeding tickets. On the other, the fact that the North Yorkshire Police have sent this driver to jail for 8 months probably means they care less about the actual jammer and more about the fact that the driver repeatedly flipped them the bird: 

 

Don't worry, there's video of the hand gestures: 

 

So to sum up: Using a laser jammer? Bad. Chucking a guy in jail for 8 months for laser jamming? Also bad. Flipping off police cameras? Kinda rad. 


[Via Twitter]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
FIT WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Clothing Made Especially For ‘Not So Tall’ Guys

23 diggs petermanningnyc.com
Clothing from Peter Manning NYC is designed specifically for guys who stand 5’8" and under. That means sleeves are always the right length, pants don't bunch at the ankles and shorts never droop below the knees. No need to visit the tailor.