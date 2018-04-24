Absolute Legend With A Laser Jammer In His Car Repeatedly Flips Off Police Camera, Gets Arrested

On the one hand, you shouldn't use a laser jammer in your car to evade speeding tickets. On the other, the fact that the North Yorkshire Police have sent this driver to jail for 8 months probably means they care less about the actual jammer and more about the fact that the driver repeatedly flipped them the bird:
Don't worry, there's video of the hand gestures:
So to sum up: Using a laser jammer? Bad. Chucking a guy in jail for 8 months for laser jamming? Also bad. Flipping off police cameras? Kinda rad.
