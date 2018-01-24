160 ALLEGED VICTIMS

Judge Gives Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar 175 Years: 'I Wouldn't Send My Dogs To You'

Updated:
 

On Wednesday, Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics doctor who allegedly sexually abused over 160 women was sentenced to 175 years by Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina. In a scorching address in front of the court, the judge told Nassar "I wouldn't send my dogs to you... you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again... I've just signed your death warrant." 

 

During her statement, Aquilina read a portion of a letter to the court from Nassar portraying himself as the victim. The judge said it was an illustration of how "you have not yet owned what you did."

During the trial, numerous girls and women gave powerful testimony against Nassar.

 


 
 


