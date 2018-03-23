THE WONDERS OF POPULATION DENSITY

How The World's 13 Largest Metro Areas Would Fit Into The US

California state is the most populous state in the US, with a touch under 40 million residents. Which means it has roughly the same number of people as... the Tokyo metropolitan area. That's right — an metro area of 5,419 square m​iles has as many people as California's 163,696 square miles. 

This cool map, from Redditor eivarXlithuania shows how the rest of the world's largest metro areas would fill out the US, region by region:


 eivarXlithuania

Say goodbye to the mountain west, say hello to Beijing. Send Florida man packing and welcome Mumbai man to the block. Everything may be bigger in Texas, but Jakarta is more populous than Texas itself. The Big Apple is now a hip neighborhood in Shanghai. 

Urban density, man, it's something else. 


[See more of eivarXlithuania's maps here]

