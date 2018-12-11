'FULL SHOWTIME'

The LA Lakers Made The Most Athletic Fail Compilation Of All Time

In what will likely be the last matchup between ex-teammates, friends and NBA superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, James' Los Angeles Lakers beat Wade's Miami Heat 108 to 105.

But for 45 seconds in the middle — with the score was tied at 78 all — it seemed like the Lakers were about to jump out of the arena... and then off the face of the earth. Look at this sequence:

 

In order that's a cross-court bounce pass, a touch pass to the corner, a missed 3-pointer, out-of-bounds off-the-ground whip pass save, a touch pass for an alley-oop and... a turnover.

Then Miami turns it over! Okay, another shot at greatness! Unfortunately, that was followed by a three-quarter court heave pass and a behind the back bounce directly into opposing hands.

Miami hits a three, takes the lead. Lakers' coach Luke Walton's face tells the story:

 


Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

