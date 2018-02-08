Does 'Lady Bird's Best Picture Nomination Represent A Breakthrough For Female Directors?

"Lady Bird" set a Rotten Tomatoes record in November by garnering 165 "fresh" reviews and no "rotten" reviews from critics — a streak that was subsequently marred by a male critic who seemed intent on breaking up the critical lovefest for Greta Gerwig's directorial debut. It was a fitting metaphor for a coming-of-age film in which the protagonist finds that boys are generally a disappointment and ultimately irrelevant to her success in life. (The film's current score is 99% fresh, with 226 positive reviews and 2 negative .)

Despite the spoilsports, "Lady Bird" went on to pick up five Oscar nominations, for Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Laurie Metcalf), Best Director, Best Screenplay (Gerwig) and Best Picture. Gerwig became the 12th female director to have her work nominated for Best Picture, and only the 5th to earn a best director nod. At a time when Hollywood's systemic disempowerment of female artists is front-page news, the Academy's recognition of "Lady Bird" feels as much like a political statement as an artistic one. In the year of #MeToo and Time's Up, an all-male-directed lineup of Best Picture nominees would not be a great look for a body that's made public efforts to improve its diversity in recent years.

'Lady Bird' Is An Underdog In The Best Picture Race

Wouldn't it be a fitting conclusion if "Lady Bird" took home the top honor on March 4th? Unfortunately, almost no one thinks that's going to happen. Most predictors are framing this year's race as a showdown between "The Shape of Water" and "Three Billboards in Ebbing, Missouri" (two male-directed movies with two very different takes on female empowerment).

Why is "Lady Bird" considered an underdog? It's not just that the Academy rarely hands out Best Picture statues to directorial debuts. It's also that "Lady Bird" is a different kind of female-directed Best Picture nominee — one that eschews traditional awards-season subject matters and tells a deeply personal, idiosyncratic story. The film spans Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson's (Ronan) senior year of high-school in Sacramento as she spars with her no-nonsense mom (Metcalf), experiments with different cliques, has ill-fated relationships with a couple of boys, and applies for private East-Coast colleges beyond her family's means. Aptly described as "light as a feather and slight as a reed" by one critic, "Lady Bird" is the kind of intimate female-centric film that tends to slip through the cracks come awards season.

The Only Female-Directed Film Ever To Win Best Picture Was A War Movie With Almost No Women In It

In recent years, female directors have gotten the Academy's attention with brawny, heavy or otherwise Oscar-bait-y fare. Take Kathryn Bigelow, whose taut Iraq War thriller "The Hurt Locker" won Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture in 2010, making her the only female director ever to prevail in those categories. Bigelow's "Zero Dark Thirty," nominated for Best Picture in 2013, was even grander in scope, dramatizing the manhunt for Osama bin Laden that culminated in a stunningly successful Navy SEAL raid on bin Laden's compound in Afghanistan. Bigelow excels in a genre traditionally dominated by men and respected by the Hollywood powers that be, spinning real-life geopolitical turmoil into movies that no one would accuse of being unserious.

The (short) list of Best Picture nominees directed by women contains plenty more prestige magnets. Lina Wertmüller's "Seven Beauties," which earned her a Best Director nod in 1977, is a war drama set in a Nazi concentration camp. Penny Marshall's "Awakenings," a 1991 Best Picture nominee, is a drama about a breakthrough in Parkinson's treatment, based on a memoir by neuroscientist Oliver Sacks. Ava DuVernay's "Selma," the first Best Picture nominee directed by a black woman in 2015, is a biopic about Martin Luther King's voting rights marches in Alabama. When the Academy recognizes women directors, it's often for movies that valorize men and that fit into familiar, prestigious cinematic categories.

The Academy Tends To Ignore Coming-Of-Age Movies About Girls

It's one thing for female directors to prove that they can shine directing period dramas, war movies and biopics. But what about smaller, quirkier, funnier films directed by women? It's not that the Academy has entirely ignored this type of female-directed film — Sofia Coppola's "Lost in Translation," Valerie Faris' "Little Miss Sunshine" (which was co-directed by Jonathan Dayton) and Lisa Cherlodenko's "The Kids Are All Right" have all gotten Best Picture nods this century.

But the clearest antecedents for "Lady Bird" — stories about teenage girls exploring their identities — have by and large been snubbed by the Academy. Marielle Heller's "The Diary of a Teenage Girl" (2015) and Kelly Fremon Craig's "The Edge of Seventeen" (2016) were both critically acclaimed but received no Oscar nominations. Ditto for "Mistress America" (2015), a film that was directed by Gerwig's partner Noah Baumbach but co-written by Gerwig. The only coming-of-age story both directed by and starring a woman to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar was Lone Scherfig's practically perfect "An Education," which was also nominated in two other categories in 2010 but took home no statues.

Audiences And Critics Are Hungry For More Women's Stories On Screen

"Lady Bird"'s multiple nominations this year represent only a small step forward for women's representation in Hollywood. Like the other coming-of-age stories mentioned above, it's about a slim, white, middle-class, straight, able-bodied girl — a demographic that is already overrepresented in Hollywood movies (although typically in more objectifying roles). The Academy has yet to recognize many pictures by and about women of color, queer and trans women, and women of different economic backgrounds — in part because few studios are producing those pictures in the first place. But the critical acclaim for "Lady Bird" reflects not only Gerwig's exceptional storytelling talent but also a hunger for different kinds of movies by and about girls and women. As we've heard repeatedly since Harvey Weinstein was outed as a sex criminal, women in the filmmaking industry have been sexually harassed, underpaid, deprived of artistic opportunities and kept out of decision-making roles pretty much since the birth of the filmmaking industry. "Lady Bird" came along at just the right time to prove that audiences and critics are starved for authentic stories from a female perspective.

"Lady Bird" probably won't take home the top prize at this year's Oscars. But if it prompts for studios to greenlight all kinds of movies directed by women — not just the "serious," Oscar-baity kind — it'll make history in a different way.

