ONE BEEFY LAD

This Cow Is HUGE

A huge, hairy monstrosity has captivated the internet today, and no, Gritty is not back in the news. 

No, I'm talking about Knickers the Australian cow, pictured below. Knickers is one massive animal, a true behemoth, and he should be gawked at as such:

 

Here are a few more photos of Knickers — who, at 196cm and 3086 pounds, is a very big boy:

 

For more on Knickers, consult this TV news hit from his native country of Australia:

 

You can also read about him in this story from Perth Now. Here's my favorite/the most important part:

Third generation Myalup cattle farmer Geoff Pearson said Knickers’ startling size had saved him a trip to the abattoir.

“It was too heavy. I wouldn’t be able to put it through a processing facility,”

“So I think it will just live happily ever after.”

[Perth Now]


That's pretty much all there is to it. Thanks for going through this with me.

Joey Cosco is Digg's Social and Branded Content Editor

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
AMERICA IN THIER SIGHTS

2 diggs Bloomberg
When it comes to feeding the voracious American appetite for firearms, overseas gun makers have not only borrowed US icons — they've taken substantial market share once held almost exclusively by American manufacturers.