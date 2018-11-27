This Cow Is HUGE

A huge, hairy monstrosity has captivated the internet today, and no, Gritty is not back in the news.
No, I'm talking about Knickers the Australian cow, pictured below. Knickers is one massive animal, a true behemoth, and he should be gawked at as such:
Here are a few more photos of Knickers — who, at 196cm and 3086 pounds, is a very big boy:
For more on Knickers, consult this TV news hit from his native country of Australia:
You can also read about him in this story from Perth Now. Here's my favorite/the most important part:
Third generation Myalup cattle farmer Geoff Pearson said Knickers’ startling size had saved him a trip to the abattoir.
“It was too heavy. I wouldn’t be able to put it through a processing facility,”
“So I think it will just live happily ever after.”
That's pretty much all there is to it. Thanks for going through this with me.