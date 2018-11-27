This Cow Is HUGE

A huge, hairy monstrosity has captivated the internet today, and no, Gritty is not back in the news.

No, I'm talking about Knickers the Australian cow, pictured below. Knickers is one massive animal, a true behemoth, and he should be gawked at as such:

An enormous steer in Western Australia is making headlines. At 194cm 'Knickers' is the largest in his category in Australia. Story: https://t.co/ZI472MBUU4 #7News pic.twitter.com/MDEMwEbD8R — 7 News Central Queensland (@7NewsCQ) November 27, 2018

Here are a few more photos of Knickers — who, at 196cm and 3086 pounds, is a very big boy:



An enormous steer in Western Australia is making headlines. At 194cm 'Knickers' is the largest in his category in Australia. https://t.co/TJPF4KC2uY #Myalup #7News pic.twitter.com/pAnwBoJr45 — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) November 27, 2018

For more on Knickers, consult this TV news hit from his native country of Australia:



As far as cattle go they don't come much bigger than this. 'Knickers' the Holstein Friesian steer is a bovine behemoth that certainly sticks out from the herd. He's 194 cm tall and weighs 1.4 tonnes. Knickers is now too heavy to head to any abattoir. https://t.co/TJPF4KC2uY pic.twitter.com/0QpsE3otOW — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) November 27, 2018

You can also read about him in this story from Perth Now. Here's my favorite/the most important part:



Third generation Myalup cattle farmer Geoff Pearson said Knickers’ startling size had saved him a trip to the abattoir. “It was too heavy. I wouldn’t be able to put it through a processing facility,” “So I think it will just live happily ever after.”

[Perth Now]





That's pretty much all there is to it. Thanks for going through this with me.