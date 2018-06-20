Protestors Heckle Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Out Of DC Mexican Restaurant

A day after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen defended the Trump Administration's ongoing family separations at the US-Mexico border, she tried to enjoy a meal at an upscale Mexican restaurant in Washington, DC. These motivated leftists didn't let her.



Trump's HHS Sec Kirstjen Nielsen—who oversees the deplorable family separation policy—was just shamed out of a Mexican restaurant by @mdc_dsa!



That's right: The woman behind the destruction of Latino families was at a Mexican restaurant



Here's footage from inside the restaurant pic.twitter.com/AaYBDPCDID — jordan (@JordanUhl) June 20, 2018

Here's additional footage from Slate writer Osita Nwanevu of Nielsen leaving the restaurant.

The group of protestors was largely made up of members from the Metro DC branch of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Lots of commenters have been quick to characterize the protest action as harassment and "disruptive" for other diners. Peg McLaughlin, the DSA member who organized the action, begs to differ:

People were happy. They were cheering with us, chanting with us, high-fiving us as we left



We made sure to tell them to tip their (mostly) Latino staff well, too 😊 https://t.co/2cQewGBUWX — Mags, in DC (@peg_mclaugh) June 20, 2018



