WHOA

Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Kilauea's Lava Flows From Space

​As Kilauea's three-week eruption continues, destroying property and forcing evacuations on Hawaii's Big Island, satellites have been photographing the eruption from above. 

First up, an incredibly detailed shot from the European Space Agency's Earth Observation satellite, showing the bright flows sticking out against the lush green of the island: 

 ESA

NASA Earth Observatory got in on the action with this stunning night shot of the lava flows:

 NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey.

Satellites aren't the only ones capturing cool photos — this view from the Gemini Observatory shows the "glow from an extensive region of fissures over the course of a single night": 

 Gemini Observatory/AURA/NSF


Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
VAPES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

Blu Is Offering Up Their Vape Starter Kit For $1

16 diggs blu.com
Vape pioneers, Blu is offering their myblu starter kit — which includes their myblu vape pen, a charger and the fan-favorite Gold Leaf Liquidpod — for $1. If you’re into vapes, this is a pretty insane deal.
NEXT UP: A DIP IN LAKE MINNETONKA

1 digg lithub.com
This is where we found religion. Not our most popular period, but some things are more important than record sales. Besides, the only thing more universal than God is death, and we already have enough tunes about that topic.
SHE'S ACES

7 diggs GQ
To understand Naomi Osaka, the brightest young talent in tennis, you don't have to understand the sport. You need to know "Overwatch." It's a popular video game, and it's the first thing she mentions when we start talking at Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida.