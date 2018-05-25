Jaw-Dropping Photos Of Kilauea's Lava Flows From Space

​As Kilauea's three-week eruption continues, destroying property and forcing evacuations on Hawaii's Big Island, satellites have been photographing the eruption from above.

First up, an incredibly detailed shot from the European Space Agency's Earth Observation satellite, showing the bright flows sticking out against the lush green of the island:

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/7f45313d45a24dbb8ebc1ddfe65daf1b_20ca1859a845471b99265ba0e97a1659_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

NASA Earth Observatory got in on the action with this stunning night shot of the lava flows:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0f52bcaadc7740f68a1e20f85c4ce86e_20ca1859a845471b99265ba0e97a1659_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Satellites aren't the only ones capturing cool photos — this view from the Gemini Observatory shows the "glow from an extensive region of fissures over the course of a single night":

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/910d12324af845ca98e72f7576fe173e_20ca1859a845471b99265ba0e97a1659_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />



