Huntress Kendall Jones was walking the floor of the recent NRA convention when she met a little boy, aptly named "Maverick," who was giddy to show her one of his talents.

We are in hell world pic.twitter.com/ACw0EoLJml — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) May 6, 2018

[via Jack Smith]

Jones proclaimed this moment "parenting done right" on Twitter, while others, like Mic Senior Writer Jack Smith chimed in with a different bent, tweeting "we are in hell world."