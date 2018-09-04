BREAKING ANKLES AND EGOS

Florida State Running Back Jukes Defenders So Hard They Run Into Each Other

​Redshirt freshman running back Khalan Laborn opened up FSU career by turning Virginia Tech defenders into bumbling cartoon characters:

 

Unfortunately for the 'Noles, that was about all the offense they could muster, losing 20-3. 


