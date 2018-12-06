Kevin Hart Gets Oscars Hosting Gig, Starts Deleting Old Homophobic Tweets

​Kevin Hart has been a certified A-list star for several years now, but his latest role, as the host for the 2019 Oscars, has brought homophobic statements and tweets from his past under a new level of scrutiny.

It was confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Hart would be hosting the 91st Academy Awards in February, but by Wednesday, a series of homophobic tweets from earlier this decade surfaced. Benjamin Lee, a writer for the Guardian, grabbed screenshots of four of the most offensive tweets, which were posted between 2009 and 2011:

I wonder when Kevin Hart is gonna start deleting all his old tweets 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZbYG6SI3Xm — Benjamin Lee (@benfraserlee) December 5, 2018

The tweets highlighted by Lee have all now been deleted by Hart, but a quick Twitter search confirms that there's a lot more where they came from that have yet to be deleted. Here's a similar tweet to one of the deleted tweets:







And there are a whole bunch of "no homo" tweets still live:





Furthermore, as Lee writes in The Guardian, Hart's history of homophobia extends beyond his Twitter presence:

Hart has a rather vile history of documented homophobia, ranging from offensive standup clangers to dumb interview statements to puerile tweets to a whole embarrassing film filled with it. In 2010 during his Seriously Funny standup special, Hart delivered an extended joke based on a fear of his three-year-old son Hendrix turning out gay.



It's unclear what will happen with Hart's hosting gig. In 2011, would-be Oscars producer Brett Ratner was forced to step down after making a homophobic comment in the months leading up the awards. Hart's offensive tweets and jokes appear to have stopped in 2011 (after his fame started to grow), and the only real mention of them since then has been in a 2015 Rolling Stone profile, where he said he wouldn't tell his stand-up joke again but also that he wouldn't apologize for his statements:

Just dug up the interview transcript, where Hart went on to discuss ... not apologizing for tweets. pic.twitter.com/q3EQ7Ish78 — Jonah Weiner (@jonahweiner) December 6, 2018

It's possible the Academy will consider Hart's statements sufficiently in the past and move on, but it's tough to say what will happen next. While he has been deleting tweets, he has yet to mention the controversy on Twitter or elsewhere.