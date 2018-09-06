The Keto Diet Isn't That Great, And Other Facts

​Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: You can't turn your body into a fat-burning machine, some guys don't know how to wipe their own ass and what it's like to serve the high rollers of Las Vegas.

The human body is a very complex thing. There is a lot that we don't know about the human body. One thing we do know, however, is how weight loss works. You put calories into your body, your body uses those calories for energy, using more calories than you put in will force your body to burn to its fat stores for energy (in the short term, at least).

This, of course, is too simple of a concept to make any money off of. And so diets were invented. In the Outline this week, Yvette d’Entremont — who has debunked health fads like chiropractors, pet wellness and Diet Coke — tackles the ketogenic diet.

First popularized by the Atkins craze in the late '90s, the idea is that if you consume less carbs, thus limiting the amount of available energy on-hand, you force your body to always resort to burning fat to free up calories to keep you going.

Which all sounds nice and good, but d'Entremont points to a recent study published earlier this year that did not find a significant difference in the amount of weight lost between low-carb and low-fat diets. As it turns out the best way to lose weight is to burn slightly more calories than what you put in. Which: weight is only one part of being a healthy human, and losing weight does not always mean you're getting healthier!

[The Outline]

I'll be honest, when I sat down to report and write What Would Happen If You Just Stopped Wiping Your Butt, I was under the impression that this was a totally hypothetical situation and no one would actually do this.

This week, Mel's Quinn Myers proved me wrong. Apparently there are folks who were just never taught to wipe properly. If the internet is to be believed, they are predominately men. The one Myers talked to, apparently, just never learned that you're supposed to wipe until things are clean down there. He though that things like skid marks and planning poops around showertime were things that everyone does.

Which: Big ups to him for admitting in public! I think we all have our blind spots. Some of them are mostly innocuous, like growing up learning about Dean Kamen's Segway before you learned how to pronounce "segue" and spending a few years thinking, "There's no way they named a scooter after this word, they must have separate pronunciations." Others are less so: Like soiling your underpants for most of your life because someone didn't emphasize enough the importance of wiping. We all live and learn!

[Mel Magazine]

This week, Bloomberg spoke to staff members of Las Vegas's Cosmopolitan. In case you did not know, if you gamble enough there — at least $2 million — then you are granted access to their Boulevard Penthouses where you are waited on hand and foot.

As it turns out, this kind of freedom where people can't say no to you invites a lot of odd behavior. Letting "lucky" fruit rot in the hotel suite. Asking staff to go to the local Best Buy to buy you video games. Or inviting a butler into bed so they can read you a bedtime story.

I don't have much more to say than that. If you're curious, you should definitely read the story. All the details are there. All I'll say is that humans start to do weird things when they feel like they hold some sort of power over others.

[Bloomberg]