White Girl Gets Pulled Onstage At Kendrick Lamar Concert, Says The N-Word Way Too Many Times

Oh boy. At a Kendrick Lamar concert Sunday night in Alabama, things got a little weird when a white fan climbed up on stage, begged the Grammy-winning rapper to let her rap his next song and the proceeded to drop N-bombs over and over. Eventually, the DJ cut the track so Kendrick could eviscerate her.

Watch:

This bitch really just said the N word on stage with Kendrick LAMAR! WHAT THE FUCK BITCH! YOU JUST BURIED YOUR GRAVE!!!! @kendricklamar @hangoutfest pic.twitter.com/OJLnIisHyN — lil pushover (@madstervape) May 21, 2018

Kendrick's 2012 track "m.A.A.d city" prominently features the offensive racial epithet in its hook. Which, in a way, makes it a good track for sniffing racists. You know, the kind of people who say things like "I'm just singing the song the way it's written!"



According to the Twitter user who posted this video, the vibe at the concert was way down after K-Dot finally kicked this girl off stage.

dude i know. imagine being there. the vibe was so off and after he played “bitch don’t kill my vibe” — lil pushover (@madstervape) May 21, 2018





But Kendrick always knows how to make things better.



