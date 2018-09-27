The Key Moments From Today's Kavanaugh Hearing

​Today the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, a Northern California research psychologist, and Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's nominee to replace Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. Ford says that Kavanaugh, egged on by his friend Mark Judge, tried to rape her at a house party in suburban Maryland in the early 1980s, when they were high-school students.

Ford is one of three woman to publicly accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct; the others are Deborah Ramirez, who says Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party when both were students at Yale, and Julie Swetnick, who says she say Kavanaugh and Judge routinely participated in gang rapes at parties in the 1980s. Neither Ramirez nor Swetnick has been asked to testify before the Senate.

We'll be rounding up the key moments from today's hearing as they happen. You can read Ford's prepared testimony here and Kavanaugh's prepared testimony here. You can also read more about the allegations we know about — including at least two additional anonymous accusations against Kavanaugh — here. And if you want to watch the hearings, a livestream is here.

Chuck Grassley Says Both Ford And Kavanaugh Have Suffered, Criticizes Democrats

"Both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have been through a terrible couple of weeks," said committee chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) in his opening remarks. He went on to criticize the manner in which Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) handled a confidential letter sent to her by Ford describing her assault. Grassley defended the committee Republicans' decision to have Rachel Mitchell, a sex-crimes prosecutor who was memorably described by Mitch McConnell as a "female assistant," question Ford on their behalf. (You can read more about Mitchell here.)

"I understand there are two other public allegations," said Grassley. "At this time, we have not had cooperation from attorneys representing other clients."

Grassley Immediately Interrupts Feinstein

Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the ranking minority member of the committee, made opening remarks defending her handling of Ford's letter and introducing Ford to the public. Grassley immediately interrupted Feinstein, saying that he had planned to introduce her. "I want you to know I didn't forget to do it because I will do it just as she was about to speak," he said. Watch the exchange here:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein: "Good morning, Dr. Ford. Thank you for coming forward and being willing to share your story with us. I know this wasn't easy for you." https://t.co/zzXJbGSPie #KavanaughHearings pic.twitter.com/rgddtUI8bU — ABC News (@ABC) September 27, 2018



