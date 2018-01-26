China's Latest Meme, 'Karma Is A Bitch,' Takes The Ugly Duckling Transformation To The Extreme

Who doesn't love a good from-beast-to-beauty, ugly duckling transformation moment? A few years ago, we had the "Don't Judge Me" challenge, a video fad in which people transitioned from an intentionally unattractive version of themselves to a more natural or dolled-up look. And now we have the delightful "Karma is a bitch" meme, thanks to the creative netizens of China.

Like the "Don't Judge Me" challenge from before, the "Karma is a bitch" meme shows a dramatic transformation of its participants. Unlike the challenge from before, the "Karma is a bitch" meme has people lip-syncing the line "Karma is a bitch," uttered by the character Veronica in the CW show "Riverdale," while the song "Gucci Gucci" by Kreayshawn plays in the background.

Perhaps the most fun thing about the challenge is that it doesn't merely show people going from a less glamorous to a more makeup-heavy (and some would argue, more attractive) version of themselves. It also has people doing things like this:

Or this, a personal favorite:

While we have no idea what it was about "Riverdale" that so captured the imagination of Chinese vloggers, we're more than happy to have this as our daily pick-me-up meme.

[Via Kassy Cho]