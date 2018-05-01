Kanye West Says That He Thinks Slavery Was 'A Choice', TMZ Staffer Tears Him A New One

It's an odd day when Kanye West goes on camera for TMZ and says a bunch of stuff that you might hear out of the mouth of a privileged eighth grader, only to be completely put in his place by a TMZ staffer.

here's a clip of kanye saying slavery was a "choice" & tmz being the voice of reason pic.twitter.com/Rn438n5oLf — Devan (@DevanJJoseph) May 1, 2018

As jarring as West's thoughts on slavery are, there's more here. In the same interview with TMZ, West stands up and calls attention to everyone in the room to announce that before his hospitalization in 2016 he was addicted to opioids.

Two days before I was in the hospital I was addicted to opioids... I was taking two pills a day. When i left the hospital how many pills do you think I was given? Seven! So the reason why I dropped those tweets and everything is because I was drugged the fuck out, bro. And I'm not drugged out now.



Considering his history of mental illness and general tendency to stir up controversy, it might be wise for us to suspend judgment and assume there's something larger going on here for Kanye West, the man. After all, before his 2016 breakdown and hospitalization, he had a very public meltdown on stage. Is this that?



Still, it's hard to give Kanye's very public shift towards far-right politics a complete pass. Last week he tweeted support for fringe conservative group Turning Point USA. Just a few days later he posted a photo of himself wearing a MAGA hat. Definitely a marked shift from his old politics.



For reference, this is what Kanye thought about slavery while he was writing his 2013 album, "Yeezus."

