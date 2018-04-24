What The Hell Is Going On With Kanye's Weird Political Tweets?

Kanye West is back on Twitter. If you're a non-famous person who spends a lot of time on Twitter like I am, you should find comfort in the fact that the pop culture icon uses the website just like the rest of us: to announce new music projects, exciting collabs, write a book in real time and declare support of fringe/far right political thinkers.

Hmm, yeah, let's go into more detail about that last one. On Saturday, West sent the following Tweet:

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Candace Owens, the communications director for Turning Point USA (an organization that aims to fight liberal ideas among college students and young people) is a conservative commentator who frequently appears on Fox News and InfoWars. Owens views can be simplified as anti-Black Lives Matter and anti-political correctness.



West didn’t explicitly expand on his support of Owens, but he did send a handful of vague tweets that could be interpreted as ideas in Owens’ ideological orbit:

self victimization is a disease — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

On Monday, West tweeted a series of videos of "Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams talking about alt right ideas in front of a whiteboard that says "kanye candace owens".







For the most part, that's the extent of Yeezy's political tweets this week. But that was enough for those on the right to run away with their new ally, Kanye West.

Of course Candace Owens tweeted about him:

Tomorrow morning I am back on @foxandfriends at 9:20amET. We will be discussing my recent clash with Black Lives Matter protesters, plus, how Kanye broke the the internet with 7 words.

Tune in and tweet me live! — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 22, 2018

Katrina Pierson, spokeswoman and senior advisor to President Trump, weighed in on the discussion:



From my personal experience, I bet there were a lot! 😂 👊🏽 https://t.co/NRcLjahKR5 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) April 23, 2018

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk (remember this name, more in a little bit) chimed in support of both Owens and West:



Today @kanyewest had some incredible words to say about the amazing @RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/5Ys6BaZkts — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 21, 2018

Yesterday Alex Jones invited Ye to go on InfoWars:



.@kanyewest I admire your bold moves against the thought police. And if you want to see these control-freak vampires really go crazy, please join me on my broadcast!👌 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 23, 2018

Meanwhile, on the left there were many jokes to be made:



Kanye morphed so quickly into his generation's Billy Corgan I didn't even have time to write a think piece about it — Jeremy Gordon (@jeremypgordon) April 23, 2018

Kanye is like what if the whole plane was made out of milkshake ducks — Molly Lambert (@mollylambert) April 22, 2018

New York City-based radio host Ebro, who was publicly critical of West's endorsement of Owens, recounted a phone conversation he shared with West about the tweets over the air:



[HOT 97 via Vulture]







"I was gonna tweet and give some context, but I felt, you know what, let me just take this heat right now and maybe people will understand when I put the music out," Ebro recalls West saying during what he says was a 30 minute conversation.



Maybe West truly does want to stir conversation around uncomfortable topics. But placing his new views in greater context of his political history reveals some room for some disappointment. Osita Nwanevu at Slate summed up West's heel turn in a concise way:

The episode is yet another example of how far we are through the looking glass: a man who criticized the then-sitting president by saying he “doesn’t care” about black people on national television in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina is, in the topsy-turvy world of 2018, a cheerleader for a pundit who thinks black people ought to quit whining. This has been distressing to many of his fans.



[Slate]





And as Damon Young wrote on The Root's Very Smart Brothas blog, you can be disappointed about Kanye's new beliefs, but you probably shouldn't be surprised. For years, both in interviews and in his music, Kanye has gone on the record over and over to say he does not read books:

His politics—including his support of Donald Trump—fit under the “I don’t read shit” umbrella. He’s conflating contrarianism with bravery and intellectualism... But if he’d actually pick up a book... he’d be aware of the danger of that type of contrarianism and aware that for people like Trump and Owens, their words aren’t about free thinking. They’re specifically and intentionally tethered to white resentment, which is also often tied to anti-intellectualism. They’re actually the antithesis of free thought. They don’t think. They incite.

[The Root]





Don't forget that Kanye and Trump have more than just contrarianism in common. Here's the two of them meeting in Trump Tower shortly after the 2016 election:

"We've been friends for a long time": Kanye West and President-elect Trump appear together at Trump Tower https://t.co/QoofBJzY1x pic.twitter.com/DK6z1P9LhG — CNN (@CNN) December 13, 2016

Just a few weeks before this, West was at a San Jose show signing official merchandise "TRUMP" instead of with his signature, according to the Daily Beast.



Why else — besides a good faith exchange of ideas — could Kanye be doing this? Well, he called into Ebro's radio show this morning and sounded like this:

Maybe he's just having fun. Maybe there's something bigger going on with him right now. Maybe we'll find out when his new music finally does come out. Maybe it's nothing at all.



Meanwhile, let's check in with the people at Turning Point USA like Charlie Kirk (I told you to remember him, remember?)

Here's Candace Owens' boss making light of a deadly van attack in Toronto in defense of gun rights:



Horrible car attack in Toronto



Maybe they should ban automobiles?



You can ban stuff all day, but you can’t ban evil — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 24, 2018

Who your real friends Kanye?

