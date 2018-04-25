Kanye Dons A 'MAGA' Hat And Trump Tweets About Kanye, So It's Time To Shut Down The Internet

After a week of odd tweets from Kanye West, gesturing towards newfound conservative political stances, pop culture finally ate its own tail today when President Trump tweeted about the rapper, who came back to Twitter in full force in the last week.

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

Trump's tweet followed a series of Tweet's today that seemed to endorse the president. In one, Kanye called him "my brother."

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

In others, Trump appeared in a MAGA hat with Chairman of Universal Music group Lucian Grainge and YouTube's head of music Lyor Cohen. According to OpenSecrets.org, Cohen has donated thousands to Democrats in the past. Initially, some internet commenters suggested that Cohen's "okay" hand signal was an alt-right sign, but other pointed to Lyor's Israeli-Jewish heritage and the fact that he's been pictured before in other contexts making the gesture to counter the proposition.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Later, Kanye tweeted that he would be meeting with tech billionaire and Trump supporter Peter Thiel. BuzzFeed News reporter Ryan Mac tweeted that a source says "Peter Thiel and Kanye West have spoken in the past and there's mutual interest in meeting again."

I'm so happy to hear that Peter Thiel would like to take a meeting. I feel very optimistic about the future. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

In another tweet, Kanye tweeted a picture of a sign reading "KEEP AMERICA GREAT #KANYE2024." Without any context, the poster would suggest that Kanye wants to run for president, or that he's engaging in a very successful marketing campaign for his next album.

As Kanye was tweeting, his wife Kim Kardashian was also coming to the rapper's defense on Twitter, calling him "a free thinker."

We'll add to this post as, well, Kanye keeps tweeting.