​Nike is not backing down in the face of controversy over its new #JustDoIt campaign centered on Colin Kaepernick. On the contrary, the company is planning to air an ad, voiced by and starring Kaepernick, during the Falcons/Eagles game on Thursday on NBC. Here's the ad:

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

[Twitter]