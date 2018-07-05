A Juul Is Pretty Much A Cigarette, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most curiously important facts from the past few days. This week: Investors in Juul know something we don't, how to care less and why installing beta software is a bad idea.​

It will probably be some time before the act of setting dried tobacco leaves aflame and inhaling the smoke will look like an antiquated and silly thing for humans to do. That said, the rise of folks huffing vapors from what look like USB thumb drives does indicate that we're a bit closer to a tipping point.

This week, the Verge's science reporter Rachel Becker dives into the early science behind Juul and finds that in terms of how they deliver nicotine, they're pretty much like cigarettes. Which is huge, as anyone who vapes can attest that the only thing e-cigs don't have over "analog" cigarettes is the nature of nicotine delivery.



Which on the surface, sounds great. Someone finally managed to figure out how to deliver nicotine in a way that rivals lighting something on fire, sticking it in your mouth and inhaling the smoke into your lungs. The downside, however, is that we still have a thing that is designed to deliver an addictive chemical into your bloodstream in the most efficient way possible.

Sure, Juul can say that they're getting more people off cigarettes and that's all fine and good, but in the process they're getting more people on Juuls, which is just great for the future of Juul as a company. This is why they're valued at $16 billion — they're the future of nicotine addiction.

[The Verge]

Existence on this planet is not easy. Granted, I just typed that sentence as I lounge on a couch in the Digg office, enjoying a hot cup of coffee and very powerful central air conditioning. Still, we all must wake up every day and, at a base level, figure out what we're going to do. I think we can all agree that most of us wish that was easier. It would be so great if we all had the ability to just wake up, and were able to do an incredible amount of things without really thinking about it.

As it turns out, according to Jamie Friedlander in The Cut this week, this ability to do without thinking is a thing — it's called wu wei. An ancient Chinese philosophy, wu wei is a sort of principled going with the flow. As it manifests for Friedlander, who wanted to do less planning and engage in more spontaneous things, her embrace of wu wei wasn't "try to be more spontaneous" but rather "stop planning so much and let life happen to you once in awhile."

It's kind of an intoxicating way of thinking about things! The best way I can think about it is through one of my favorite hobbies: mountain biking. As you are riding down the trails, there are a million and one things that could easily ruin your day — logs, rock gardens, steep drops and so on. The best way to navigate all these hazards, and thus go faster, isn't to intensely focus on them, but rather just kinda look past them, looking where you want go to, and letting the bike and your body just handle the rest.

Perhaps that's a helpful way to think about wu wei — if you focus less on the obstacles, and just look further down the trail, you'll figure it all out.

[The Cut]

This week, Gizmodo's Adam Clark Estes found that, surprise, the developer preview versions of MacOS Mojave and iOS 12 are buggy messes. Sure, it sounds obvious to a lot of folks, but I think there's value in pointing out the obvious.

Every year, Apple puts on a big event for developers (and Apple fans) to unveil the updates to their software offerings. It's an undeniably fun time to see a bunch of small design and quality-of-life changes to software that you use almost every waking hour of the day. And, after seeing those updates demo'd on stage, you'd be slightly tempted to install the beta versions of that software onto your computer or phone, just to get a sneak peek.

But, as you might expect, they are less than perfect. While the term "beta test" might have lost some of it's meaning in the world of video games — where access to "beta" versions of games are offered up more as rewards for pre-ordering than actually collecting user testing data — it's definitely still a thing within the world of Apple development.

[Gizmodo]