Justin Timberlake's New Album Just Sounds Hella Goofy

Earlier this week, pop star/actor/dad/frequent Jimmy Fallon collaborator Justin Timberlake dropped a cryptic teaser for his new album, titled Man of the Woods.

The title (especially paired with the dark, edgy and woodsy teaser video) was enough to make people worry if this was JT's attempt at a Lemonade-style Beyoncé project.

No need to speculate any longer.

This 16 song tracklist seems to confirm that question from earlier. But it also brings up many more. For example:

ok but is A.K. Alicia Keys or Anna Kendrick? — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) January 5, 2018





And:

Who's C.S? — Daily Dose Of Lady Gaga (@DailyDoseOfLG) January 5, 2018





And "what gives man who brought us "FutureSex/LoveSounds" the right to name two songs "Flannel" and "Montana" and put them back to back on an album? And of course, why is Jessica Biel's husband giving us a record which follows up those two songs with two more named "Breeze Off The Pond" and "Livin' Off The Land?"

And if you're at all curious what the singer (who, admittedly, has had a great career and brought this blogger much enjoyment) and his new music will sound like in 2018, we might have an answer to that question too.

Friday morning JT also dropped the very first song on this very silly tracklist, "Filthy." It goes like this:





"Filthy" also leaves a lot of important questions. Is it good? (I don't know.) Does it have a stupid-long outro? (Yes.) It it woodsy? (Definitely.) Is this blogger currently wearing a flannel shirt as he types this, and thus shouldn't make fun of the record at all? (Yes, definitely.) Most importantly, is it a Justin Timberlake kind of record? (Unequivocally YES!!!)