Why The Janet Jackson-Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Controversy Still Feels Relevant Today

The "wardrobe malfunction" that occurred during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show is firmly etched in popular culture memory. When a "Rock Your Body" duet between Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake ended with him ripping off a piece of her leather top and revealing her jewelry-covered nipple for about half a second (9/16 of a second, to be exact), audiences were stunned and then quickly outraged. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the FCC received over 200,000 complaints, CBS was almost fined for $550,000 for "public indecency," and as for Janet Jackson, well, her career was never quite the same again.

Timberlake, however, didn't face the same backlash as Jackson, an injustice exemplified by the fact that he was selected to perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show. With the Super Bowl kicking off this Sunday, we wanted to revisit what really happened during the Super Bowl 14 years ago and why the moment made such a huge cultural impact.

To This Day, No One Can Clearly Say Who Was At Fault

"Was it planned or not?" seems to be the question that comes up most when discussing the Janet Jackson-Justin Timberlake wardrobe malfunction. Shortly after the incident, MTV, the producer of the 2004 halftime show, issued an apology, saying "The tearing of Janet Jackson's costume was unrehearsed, unplanned, completely unintentional and was inconsistent with assurances we had about the content of the performance."

Jackson's representative later followed with a statement that slightly differed with MTV's accounts, stating that there were plans for a costume reveal, but that it went awry: "[I]t was not intentional... He was supposed to pull away the bustier and leave the red-lace bra."

While both CBS, the broadcaster of the game, and MTV were quick to absolve themselves of blame, former FCC chairman Michael Powell, however, when interviewed by USA Today recently, maintains that he is not so convinced that the corporations were as innocent as they claimed:

"To this day, despite some ambiguity about who knew what, I think we were relatively convinced that somehow those producing the show knew what was going to happen... Their story to this day was that they had absolutely no idea on how the artists just did this up on their own. That's plausible, but didn't seem to us where the evidence pointed."

The Repercussions, However, Were Swift

Within days, the FCC reportedly received more than 200,000 complaints about the Super Bowl performance. A few months later, the FCC also issued a $550,000 fine against CBS, the largest fine ever of its kind, for public indecency, although the fine was later overturned by the Supreme Court in 2012 (yes, it took eight years).

Other casualties of the incident included the Super Bowl turning away from more youth-oriented pop in their halftime shows and embracing older, less controversial figures of male rock, like Paul McCartney and the Rolling Stones, for nearly a decade. MTV was also blacklisted from producing another Super Bowl show.

"We were extremely disappointed by elements of the MTV-produced halftime show," NFL executive vice president Joe Browne said at the time. "They were totally inconsistent with assurances our office was given about the content of the show. It's unlikely that MTV will produce another Super Bowl halftime."



Jackson Bore The Brunt Of The Blame

Despite the fact that it was Timberlake who tore off part of Jackson's costume during the performance, it was, unfortunately, the latter who faced the most severe criticisms as well as insinuations (or outright accusations) that she was responsible for the whole nip slip. Tom Freston, chief executive of MTV, claimed that Jackson had "engineered it." Salli Frattini, the producer of the 2004 halftime show, believes the exposing of the breast came either from Jackson or Jackson's stylist, and not from Timberlake.

The public shaming of Jackson began with the Grammys, which happened a week after the Super Bowl that year. Both Timberlake and Jackson were slated to present and perform, but Jackson was later uninvited from the event. The blacklisting of the singer would continue on in various forms.

Clear Channel Communications, which owned Infinity Broadcasting and Viacom (MTV and CBS), blacklisted all of Jackson's singles and music videos, banning her music from all the TV channels and radio stations the company owned, stifling airplay and making her new album, Damita Jo, her lowest-selling album since 1984. The disgraced singer was forced to resign from a set movie deal she had just signed, and even a statue of Mickey Mouse wearing Jackson's "Rhythm Nation" costume was dismantled following continued backlash.



Attitudes Towards The Incident Have Changed In Recent Years

When asked by Oprah Winfrey in 2006 whether she believes that people were harder on her than Timberlake in regard to the wardrobe malfunction, Jackson replied yes, "I think they did put all the emphasis on me, as opposed to us" and that he had left her hanging "to a certain degree."

Timberlake, on his part, apologized in a 2006 interview, saying he could have handled the aftermath of the Super Bowl incident better. "If you consider it 50-50, then I probably got 10 percent of the blame," he said. "I think America is harsher on women. I think America is unfairly harsh on ethnic people." In a Noisey interview this year, Timberlake also said that he and Jackson had since made peace with the incident.

In 2014, a decade after "Nipplegate" had happened, former FCC chairman Michael Powell conceded that the FCC had overreacted and behaved unfairly towards Jackson.

"I personally thought that was really unfair. It all turned into being about her," Powell said. "In reality, if you slow the thing down, it's Justin ripping off her breastplace." The comments are a complete turnaround from Powell's own words 10 years earlier, when he called Nipplegate "a new low from primetime TV."

Why Was The Wardrobe Malfunction Such A Big Deal?

There is never any shortage of gaffes or faux pas in popular culture, so why is the Janet Jackson nip slip so indelible in our memories? One reason may be that the incident coincided with the tech boom and the takeoff of the Internet. Not only did "Janet Jackson" break records to become the most Googled search term to date, but the idea of YouTube also reportedly came from one of its creator's frustration with searching for the video clip online.

The wardrobe malfunction also came during a time of moral unrest, when Americans were embroiled in two wars, in Afghanistan and Iraq. Compared to the uncertainties of rocky international politics and warfare, it seemed easier to impose moral order upon an incident that created a big sensation but was relatively inconsequential.

Perhaps another reason why the incident remains so gripping to us after 14 years is that the Janet Jackson-Justin Timberlake Super Bowl controversy is a prime example of how factors like gender and race can impinge on a person's career and fate in the public eye. It is difficult not to examine the punishment exacted upon Janet Jackson, a female performer of color, by the entertainment industry without also thinking about the #MeToo movement that has swept the nation since last year. As the New York Times' Jon Pareles put it:

More than a decade later, particularly in the context of the #MeToo movement, the situation comes across as a demonstration of the victim-blaming that sustains male privilege. He grabbed, she was vulnerable — yet she faced the consequences.



