Is 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Are Saying

2015​'s "Jurassic World" made tons and tons of money, so here we are three years later with the second-"World"/fifth "Jurassic" movie. With J.A. Bayona taking over directorial duties from Colin Trevorrow (now a co-writer) and the leading duo of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard ready for round two with the Tyrannosaurs, does "Fallen Kingdom" get anywhere close to the high-bar set by Spielberg's 1993 classic? Here's what the reviews have to say:

Yep, They Go Back To Dino-Island *Again*

This time around, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) doesn't wear high heels and the Fallen Kingdom script, once again by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow, doesn't make any dumb jokes about her new footwear. And raptor whisperer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) is less aggressively bro-y now, even as Claire recruits him to go back to Isla Nublar to help rescue the remaining dinosaurs at Jurassic World before they're engulfed by the spewing lava of a very active volcano.



Joining up are two new members, from Claire's crew: feisty dino-medic Zia Rodriguez—Daniella Pineda, whom some may recognize from the indie comedy "Mr. Roosevelt" — and computer nerd Franklin, played by Justice Smith in a characterization that suggests TV's Urkel as reimagined by Wes Anderson. Once on the island whilst dodging dinosaurs and lava — "Oh God, it's hot!" "It's about to get a whole lot hotter." — the foursome discovers a double cross perpetrated by a head hunter played by Ted Levine.

Of course, every invitation ever extended to Isla Nublar has come freighted with some kind of ulterior motives, and this rescue mission is no exception. To explain more would probably constitute some manner of spoiler, but suffice to say that Owen is wanted on this mission for his rapport with Blue, the raptor he trained from birth, and little else.

Let's Get This Done First — There's Not Much Goldblum

Dr. Malcolm speaks to a congressional committee with metaphors that limn a global-warming allegory — the only time the movie tries to make anything resembling a statement — and says, let nature take its course.

[RogerEbert.com]

Among this film's many grievous mistakes, it's that Goldblum is in roughly two minutes, but he gets to pose an important, unanswered question: "How many times must the point be made?" Malcolm asks this in the context of arguing that mankind choosing to revive dinosaurs was, as he once said, the worst idea in the long, sad history of bad ideas.

If the choice were left to him, he would undo the madness that John Hammond started so many years ago. But this isn't the same world. It's a whole new one — one that has living and breathing dinosaurs.

Bayona Seems Better Suited To 'Jurassic' Than Trevorrow

There is a little bit of the wonder and joy that made the original so special embedded deep within "Fallen Kingdom," which I credit to Bayona, whose primary drive, even in genre fare like this, has always been to sprinkle just enough emotion into the stories he tells.

When this film's action shifts back to a phenomenally large and cavernous mansion in Northern California, Bayona's able to flaunt his talent behind the camera, staging several action sequences with careful precision. Unquestionably, this is a better directed film than "Jurassic World". And that, unfortunately, is where the good news ends, because the script is populated with characters who are irretrievably stupid, even those we're meant to root for.

"Fallen Kingdom" understands that, as much as "Jurassic Park" has the shape of an action movie, its roots are in horror, and Bayona takes evident glee in drawing out his scares. The Trevorrow-directed "Jurassic World" was purely sadistic, feeding its characters to pterodactyls for the sheer pleasure of hearing them scream, but Bayona savors the creak of a ravenous monster's foot on a wooden floorboard, or the way lightning etches its scaly silhouette against a rain-slicked roof. He wants us to enjoy feeling bad.

Neither Pratt Or Howard Make Compelling Heroes

Pratt's familiar dumb-guy schtick is as entertaining as it is in hits like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Parks and Recreation", but his scenes with Howard are largely chemistry-free, and one romantic moment plays as shockingly unearned. Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda, as Claire's eager young colleagues, disappear from the film for long stretches, and when they are on-screen, the script doesn't give either of them any meaningful material.

In general, Bayona's not much interested in human beings when they're not running for their lives: He manages the nigh-impossible feat of sucking all the charm out of Chris Pratt, and he can't be bothered to treat the movie's villains, a warped idealist (Rafe Spall), a rogue capitalist (Toby Jones), and a gruff mercenary (Ted Levine), as if they're anything but recycled types.

'Fallen Kingdom' Almost Walks The Line Of The Dino-Sublime... Before Introducing A Lame 'Bad' Dinosaur

The dinosaurs in "Fallen Kingdom" do look much better than the ones in "Jurassic World," though it still kills me that these movies have utterly sacrificed the slow menace of practical-effects creatures for ones that move fast but are completely made up of pixels.

To its credit, "Fallen Kingdom" doubles down on making the audience emotionally invest in the dinosaurs as actual animals. One moment in the first half of the film, where a dinosaur faces certain doom, is more emotionally affecting than anything that happens to the human characters.

Like "King Kong," the "Jurassic" movies have to strike a careful balance, making us fear outsize monsters while also acknowledging audiences' love for them. The first "Jurassic Park" nailed that pretty perfectly, awe and menace melding in an exciting kind of cautionary tragedy. The latter day "Jurassic World" films don't have the patience for that, so they each conveniently create a new dinosaur [the Indoraptor] that is unquestionably bad — something we can firmly root against while cheering on our other favorite dinos.

The Movie's Themes & Ideas Aren't Obscured, But None Have The Grace The First 'Jurassic's' Had

The thematic work of "Fallen Kingdom" is scribbly and half-finished, a series of dopey riffs on what came before about humans living with the consequences of their scientific meddling. But as a lava-spewing, raptor-training, teeth-gnashing, monster-in-the-basement creature feature, it has a certain freshness.

It would be easy to see "Fallen Kingdom" as the movie equivalent of the Indoraptor, a synthetic contraption assembled from the movies that preceded it, and though Bayona has Spielberg's knack for finding an image that makes you chuckle at its perfection even as your amygdala throbs in fright, you're always aware that it's Spielberg's knack and not his own. But no movie's DNA is unique, and better a new hybrid than a straightforward clone.

Like its predecessor, "Fallen Kingdom" is overstuffed with ethical conundrums, and not sophisticated enough to fully engage with them. And the movie's villains become such cartoony caricatures that it's impossible to take "Fallen Kingdom's" attempted philosophical musings seriously.

You'll Be Hard Pressed To Find A More Unnecessary Sequel

Perhaps the most unexpected thing about "Fallen Kingdom" is that the "escape from the volcano" plot is just the first set-piece. It's all a precursor to the dinos coming to the mainland. If you're thinking, "I've seen this movie before," just wait, it get so much more derivative than you would ever imagine possible.

With dinosaurs running loose in tight corridors and stony basements, "Fallen Kingdom" becomes less like a slavish imitation of its predecessors and more like a poor-man's "Gremlins." It's still pretty hollow, but in this day and age there's a certain subversive kick involved in watching appalling business types run in terror from the same thing they'd hoped to monetize.

It turns a once indelible franchise into something generic, flat, and utterly forgettable.

TL;DR

Here, then, is what the dinosaur movie is: bloodless, soulless, bereft of personality or idiosyncrasy, delivering only meticulously engineered thrills based on repeating what has worked in the past.



Watch The Trailer

