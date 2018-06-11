25 Years After 'Jurassic Park,' Who Stuck With The Franchise And Who Didn't?

If you ask me, "Jurassic Park" is a pretty perfect film. A lot of things come together to make the first "JP" an infinitely rewatchable flick, from its amazing cast to its moments of Spielbergian-sublime. But what helps it most is its restraint. It's got dinosaurs in it, and it knows that's enough of a hook as-is.



"Jurassic World," as its grand title suggests, doesn't settle for just dinosaurs. In its sequelitis-warranted search for a raison d'être, Colin Trevorrow's "World" went ahead redid what worked by revisiting the park with a bigger, badder dino in the mix. Now "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," opening this Friday, has a poster with a whole lot of dinos on it and… no humans whatsoever.

Sure, Bryce Dallas Howard and one of the Chrises are still in the movie, and "Fallen Kingdom" even boasts a familiar face from the first film, but the "Jurassic" series isn't one that carried the chemistry from the first film forward. Now's as good a time as ever to look at what the core crew of the first "JP" got up to after their first trip to the park.

Steven Spielberg

Of course, Spielberg hasn't fully stepped away from "JP." He went on to direct the sequel, "The Lost World," before moving into an executive producer role on subsequent installments. Perhaps the lukewarm reception to "The Lost World" explains Spielberg's decision to take a more hands-off approach with the dinosaurs. Even with a script based off another Michael Crichton original (written in response to the theatrical success of the first "JP") and the great sequel hook of dinosaurs reaching the mainland, "The Lost World" fell flat.

Another theory: first, consider that Spielberg's other film in 1993 was "Schindler's List." After that and "Jurassic Park," and aside from "The Lost World," Spielberg didn't make another crowd-pleasing adventure film until he returned to his favorite franchise in 2008. The first "Jurassic Park" was just one in an already-long line of great Spielberg escapades — maybe the man just wanted a break from helming that kind of film for a bit.

Richard Attenborough

Attenborough reprised his role as Hammond for a bit in "The Lost World," as did Hammond's grandkids from the first film Lex (Ariana Richards) and Tim (Joseph Mazzello). Even though some of his lines in the first "JP" rival Jeff Goldblum's for their quotability ("Spared no expense" is a personal favorite), Attenborough already had a long and distinguished career before Spielberg came knocking.

If there's any indication that Attenborough had an affinity for the franchise, it'd be his choice to record new lines as Hammond for "Trespasser," the infamously ambitious 1998 first-person shooter based off the "Jurassic" movies. Either Attenborough didn't mind a day's work in a V.O. booth, or the game's makers spared no expense.

B.D. Wong

Wong's the first in this list who makes a comeback in the "World" part of the franchise. Wong's character Dr. Henry Wu makes his first appearance as the man who casually tells Sam Neill's Dr. Grant that the cute baby dino he's holding in his hands is a velociraptor. While the events of "The Lost World" and "Jurassic Park III" play out, Wu's somewhere off working with what remains of InGen, Hammond's genetics company behind the park. At InGen, Wu comes up with the Indominus Rex — the bigger, badder T. Rex at the heart of "Jurassic World."

As the main returning character in "World," Wong got to enjoy a beefier role the second time around as Wu. He was hardly slacking in the meantime: Wong had recurring roles on "Mr. Robot," "Oz," and "Law and Order: SVU." He's also the speaking voice for Li Shang in "Mulan" (Donny Osmond makes the switcheroo for "I'll Make a Man Out of You").

Samuel L. Jackson

It's hard to square now, but Samuel L. Jackson had yet to be cemented as star material by the time of his appearance in "Jurassic Park." A year later he appeared as Jules in "Pulp Fiction" — from there the rest was history.

Jackson makes the most out of his small role as Ray Arnold in "Jurassic Park." The stressed-out, chain-smoking I.T. guy has some of the film's best lines, and given the tendency Jackson's other characters have for defying death (you can't keep Nick Fury or Agent August Eugene Gibbons down), maybe we could see a surprise appearance from Arnold in the third "Jurassic World" film… just minus one arm.

Wayne Knight

Knight still had several years of Newman-ing on "Seinfeld" ahead of him after "Jurassic Park," as well as his amazing supporting turn in "Space Jam" (hot take: he's funnier than Bill Murray is in the movie).

As it goes, getting killed in a mud pit by a scientifically-inaccurate Dilophosaurus sorta closes off the franchise potential for your character permanently. Rest in piece, Nedry. No one will miss your hacker crap, but your giggle was infectious.

Laura Dern

Of the original's three leads, Dern theoretically had the most to gain from anchoring a big-budget Spielberg adventure. Dern (along with her mother Diane Ladd) was nominated for the Academy Award just a year prior for her "Rambling Rose." A big hit like "JP" could have cemented a career in lucrative swashbucklery. Dern's turn as Dr. Ellie Sattler remains a stand-out performance for a leading woman in an action film, and its possible that no scripts that came her way after "JP" delivered on the blockbuster follow-up Dern deserved, at least until Holdo and "The Last Jedi" gifted us all with "Space Dern."

Ultimately, Dern hasn't needed "Jurassic" to capture our attention and adoration. Outside of a brief cameo she filmed for "Jurassic Park III," she's let the dino movies go on without her while wowing us with roles on shows like "Enlightened," "Big Little Lies" and "Twin Peaks" on top of amazing performances in movies like "Wild" and "The Tale."

Jeff Goldblum

Ah, Jeff Goldblum. Of the first film's main cast, Goldblum is the most connected to the franchise — he starred as Dr. Ian Malcolm in "The Lost World" and he's set to make a comeback in "Fallen Kingdom" later this week. Where the first "World" repurposed dialogue from Attenborough's Hammond to send chills down your spine, the early teasers for the follow-up swapped Goldblum's unmistakable cadence in for similar effect.

Ian Malcolm might just be the most recognizable of Goldblum's roles, in that your brain probably leaps right over the character's name and occupation straight to thinking "Goldblum, Goldblum, GOLDBLUM." Can you really blame someone who has as much fun doing his own strange, kooky thing as Goldblum for embracing it and picking up the paychecks? Goldblum can charm us with his well-placed "ers" and "ahs" til the movie industry collapses in on itself, I say.



Sam Neill

Yes, Sam came back as Dr. Grant in "Jurassic Park III," but the less we say about that movie the better. Instead, let's focus on how Sam Neill is busy living his best life by balancing his career time — a star turn in a Taika Waititi movie here, a part in one of those "Liam Neeson hurts people" films there, a cameo in another Waititi movie — with his time tending to his winery and farm animals. Every famous person on Twitter who thinks their life looks fun wishes they could be having as good a time online and IRL as Sam Neill does.

Farmer drinking with chickens pic.twitter.com/9PcvFtGmVA — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) April 18, 2018

We hope you're FEELING GOOD in spite of it all. From Charlie and Me . pic.twitter.com/Byg38vC2dG — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) April 21, 2018

Me- "So what you been up to ?

Kangaroo- "Oh, you know. Some physics, bit of brain surgery...stuff.

How about you ?'

Me- 'Aw...just hoppin about...you know...stuff'

Kangaroo -' Okay'. pic.twitter.com/EHQQo9fOhg — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) May 5, 2018

Missing my pig. Missing my beard too. pic.twitter.com/HUI8jN7wDv — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) May 4, 2018

Who needs dinosaur movies when you're friends with some very chill farm animals? Not Sam Neill.

